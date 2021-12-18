Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and backup defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill tested out of the protocols early, while starting defensive end Montez Sweat completed his required 10-day isolation and has been designated for return from injured reserve, giving the team three weeks to activate him.
Just as significant: The team had no additional positive tests Saturday morning, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Sweat, who said in June that he “probably won’t get vaccinated” and that “I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid,” was the first player to land on the covid-19 list during Washington’s recent outbreak. He tested positive Dec. 8 — just when the team had hoped to bring him off IR.
But his impending return, along with the that of Allen, Toohill and Smith-Williams restores a defensive line that had been decimated by the virus protocols. As of Friday, Washington had eight defensive linemen on its covid-19 lists. Now, the team has three-quarters of its starting line back (Chase Young is on season-ending IR with an ACL injury) and its top two reserves at end.
Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of the outbreak. The two extra days afforded no guarantee that Washington’s roster would be in better shape by kickoff, but coupled with a recent change in league protocols, there’s hope it will have some of its key players back. Instead of having to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours, vaccinated asymptomatic players can test out of the protocols now with two negative tests taken simultaneously — or if they meet a certain cycle threshold value, an indirect indicator of how much virus a person is carrying.
There’s still a chance Washington could restore even more of its roster before Tuesday. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has said he is vaccinated, and Kyle Allen are among the 19 players still on the list. They joined, among others, receiver Cam Sims, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive tackles Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle, safety Kam Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller.