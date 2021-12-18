Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of the outbreak. The two extra days afforded no guarantee that Washington’s roster would be in better shape by kickoff, but coupled with a recent change in league protocols, there’s hope it will have some of its key players back. Instead of having to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours, vaccinated asymptomatic players can test out of the protocols now with two negative tests taken simultaneously — or if they meet a certain cycle threshold value, an indirect indicator of how much virus a person is carrying.