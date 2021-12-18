Washington played its most fluid, organized and determined game of the month, earning a victory that ended an otherwise sour four-game trip against Western Conference teams on a sweet note.
“It was big. We really needed this win, we’ve been on a slippery slope the last 10, 12 games,” said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who sealed the win with a three-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play. “We really needed this win to get back to where we need to get back to, that’s just playing our basketball, playing within ourselves, and for each other.”
Beal was at his finest, and moving better than he has in weeks, while notching a season-high 37 points on 13-for-24 shooting, hitting just 2 of 5 from three. He added five rebounds and seven assists.
With its defense clicking — Donovan Mitchell led with 32 points but was the only Jazz scorer to really find any space — and Washington’s drive to compete reborn, the offense fell into place.
Beal led six scorers in double figures, including Raul Neto (15 points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13).
“For me, I know when I’m aggressive and putting pressure on the defense, it opens up everything,” Beal said. "It makes guys getting shots easier, it makes them being able to handle off of my penetration better. And then as for scoring, it just keeps the defense in a frenzy.”
Early on, a familiar script played out as the Wizards fell into another double-digit hole in the first quarter, but they didn’t take long to dig themselves out. Washington outscored the Jazz, 29-20, in the second quarter behind the strong defense that set the tone for the rest of the game and a bit of rocket fuel from Beal and Deni Avdija, who had 13 and six points in the quarter, respectively.
“We’re going to be in a lot of games like that, especially late in the year,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We weathered the storm knowing that they were going to make a run, [kept] playing the right way even when it doesn’t necessarily go as we planned. I’m proud of them, because everyone to a man stepped up.”
Here’s what else to know from Saturday’s game:
Ice-cold Caldwell-Pope
When the Wizards are at their best, Caldwell-Pope can be depended on as a threat from deep to help seal a win late in the fourth quarter. Such was the case against the Jazz, when he hit a huge three with the shot clock ticking down and 11.6 seconds to play, putting Washington up 108-103 and sapping any remaining hope from the hosts.
Fourth-quarter feat
Holding off Utah down the stretch isn’t just noteworthy because the Wizards have appeared to nearly give up on games in the second half lately. It’s a feat because the Jazz are the top-scoring team in the NBA in the fourth quarter, averaging 29.2 points in the final 12 minutes entering Saturday. Capping them at 23 is nothing to scoff at, especially for a team whose defense has struggled in December.
Turnovers
The Wizards were on the right side of the turnover battle Saturday, in a departure from recent trends. Washington only had nine turnovers to Utah’s 15 and it made all the difference.
Avdija hot off the bench
Since forward Kyle Kuzma rejoined the team after a brief stay in the league’s coronavirus protocols and sent Avdija back to his usual spot on the bench, the 20-year-old from Israel has had three strong games in a row — and logged double-digit scoring for three consecutive games for the first time in his career, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds Saturday.
His performance against Utah was perhaps the most impressive. Avdija played deft defense against both Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell in key possessions in the first half and was critical to their second-quarter bounce-back with two huge three’s. He ended the first half with eight points.
“Just another awesome defensive effort,” Unseld said. “I thought he was much improved in the pick and roll, and some of that goes to the level our bigs were at, but he played with good purpose. Didn’t do too much. Let the game come to him. I just liked his aggression."
In his previous two games, he combined for 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“I mean, I don’t know about the others, I think the others wanted that win too, but I just wanted that win so much,” Avdija said.
Another first quarter hole
Bojan Bogdanovic’s jumper with 7:04 to play in the first quarter put the Jazz up by 10 and extended a rather unwanted Wizards’ record. Saturday was the ninth straight game in which they trailed by double digits and the fourth time in that stretch they trailed by double digits in the first quarter.