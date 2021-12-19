The Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., placed goaltender Zach Fucale in covid-19 protocols. He was recalled to the Capitals on Friday so he could travel with them to Winnipeg for precautionary measures. He was then sent back to Hershey on Saturday and was placed on the protocols list on Sunday.
“It is what it is and we have to move forward here,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We will see what we have available.”
While Oshie was added to the list, the Capitals did get back Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk. Both were unable to travel to Canada for Washington’s 5-2 win against Winnipeg because of Canada’s covid restrictions. Laviolette said they will be back in the lineup Sunday night.
Garnet Hathaway also was on the ice after entering protocols Dec. 6, but it is unclear if he will be available Sunday night. Tom Wilson (upper body) was also on the ice for morning skate but his status was uncertain for Sunday. Joe Snively, a Herndon, Va., native, was recalled from Hershey. He looked poised to make his NHL debut Sunday.
“He’s worked hard,” Laviolette said. “He put himself in a position to have his name called. I got to see where everything’s at inside here. So he’s up here he’s earned the right to get the call-up. Now we’ve got to address [everything] in the room.”
The NHL, just like other major North American professional leagues, is facing multiple postponements amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The league postponed games earlier in the week for the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche through Christmas and for the Calgary Flames through Dec. 23. The Flames had 19 players in covid protocols as of Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, the Boston Bruins’ and Nashville Predators’ games were postponed at least through Dec. 26, as well. Additionally, Toronto and Vancouver had games postponed through Sunday. Washington has not faced any postponement this season.
Saturday, the NHL released enhanced covid-19 protocols for all teams that were similar to last year’s protocols during the shortened season. These measures will be in effect through the New Year and will be reevaluated no later than Jan. 7.
Teams are now required to wear masks at all times inside club facilities and while traveling. Players and staff will also be required to do daily coronavirus testing. Teams will also conduct virtual meetings, and no team-sanctioned holiday parties are allowed.