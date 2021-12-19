“The argument is that modern college athletics is not part of the educational enterprise. It’s really a minor league for the pros, at least when we’re talking about the Power Five conferences,” he said. “But no one’s ever done anything about this, and no one really wants to do anything about it. … If you’re a senator or representative from the state of Ohio, do you really want to be branded as messing with the ability of Ohio State University to field the best coach possible for its football program?