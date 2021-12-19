Whatever. I just learned what a Jake Paul was this year, and apparently he has a brother, who is supposed to be a Logan. They used to make funny videos on YouTube and Vine — at least that’s what my token Young Person, Tramel Raggs, tells me. Along the way, the 20-something-year-old brothers manufactured a few controversies: One of the Pauls posted video of a dead body, the other said a word he had no business saying in a freestyle rap, and now they’re both trying to be serious athletes by taking on people my age in the boxing ring.