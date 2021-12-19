So rapidly are players entering protocols throughout the league that limiting exposure between teams and traveling parties seems an extraordinarily tricky task, even as more stringent health and safety protocols are being enforced. But the league is still forging ahead with games, which the NBA and the players’ union want for monetary purposes and other reasons. Unlike in the 2020-21 season, the NBA is playing its full, 82-game slate this year and finding makeup dates for games will be difficult.