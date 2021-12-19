The Cavaliers-Hawks game was postponed after five Cleveland players entered protocols on Sunday. Atlanta’s all-star guard Trae Young has also tested positive.
Washington’s next game is Thursday at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, who themselves have several players in the league’s protocols, and who played a shorthanded Celtics team Saturday that had six players out after they tested positive.
So rapidly are players entering protocols throughout the league that limiting exposure between teams and traveling parties seems an extraordinarily tricky task, even as more stringent health and safety protocols are being enforced. But the league is still forging ahead with games, which the NBA and the players’ union want for monetary purposes and other reasons. Unlike in the 2020-21 season, the NBA is playing its full, 82-game slate this year and finding makeup dates for games will be difficult.
The Wizards returned from a week-long road trip early Sunday morning after facing, in order, Denver, Sacramento, Phoenix and Utah. The Kings’ interim coach Alvin Gentry had tested positive the morning of Washington’s game against Sacramento and six Kings players have since entered protocols.
There had been questions throughout the week among some in the Wizards organization as to whether their game in Brooklyn would be played because of the Nets outbreak. Washington, meantime, continues to test daily, and this season has had one player, Kyle Kuzma, test positive. Kuzma entered protocols on Dec. 11 and rejoined the team on Tuesday after returning two negative tests in 24 hours.
The team has also had two staff members test positive this month, one before the most recent road trip and one while the Wizards were on the road. Neither staff member was with the team for the duration of its West Coast trip.