Colts center Ryan Kelly was out because of a family tragedy
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly missed Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots for personal reasons.
He had been listed as questionable on the injury report with a knee/illness last week, then “personal” was added Thursday. He was downgraded to out Saturday because he and his wife, Emma, had lost the child they were expecting in 2022. She posted “Little Butterfly,” a poem for those who have lost a baby by Amy Farquhar, on her Instagram story.
The team did not address the loss, but Patriots Coach Bill Belichick opened his news conference after the Colts’ 27-17 win with a mention of the Kellys.
“First of all, I’d like to extend my sympathy to Ryan and his family,” he said. “Our hearts go out to him.”
In a sweet moment during HBO’s in-season version of “Hard Knocks,” Kelly and guard Mark Glowinski did a gender reveal that showed their wives were both expecting girls.
Jaguars fired Urban Meyer for cause
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired their coach, Urban Meyer, for cause when they dismissed him last week, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Saturday.
That action by the Jaguars enables them to attempt to avoid paying Meyer the money due to him over the remaining portion of his contract.
The Jaguars declined to comment. They announced the move early Thursday morning in a written statement by owner Shad Khan but did not specify that it was for cause.
The for-cause designation of the firing was first reported Saturday by ESPN.
“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told the NFL Network. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and someday to walk into that stadium where it’s standing-room only because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place."
Josh Allen is active for the Bills
Quarterback Josh Allen is officially active for the Buffalo Bills for their early-afternoon game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park, N.Y.
He was not listed on the game-day inactive list.
Allen was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury. He had no designation on the week’s final injury report, meaning that he was expected to play.
The Bills begin Sunday’s play as the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC.
New protocols have media-access restrictions, staffing limits in team facilities
The protocol changes completed Saturday by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, amid the leaguewide surge in coronavirus cases, contain restrictions on media access and limits on staffing within teams’ facilities.
According to the revised protocols, each team may permit up to 15 media members to attend outdoor practices. Media members not affiliated with a team cannot enter its facility, including its indoor practice bubble.
The protocols say that teams “may conduct outdoor, in-person, physically distanced interviews with … up to 15 members of the media.”
Under the protocols, a maximum of 70 people designated as “Essential Football Personnel” are permitted in a team’s facility while its coaches and players are present.
Jonathan Taylor wasn't just good, he was fast, too
The New England Patriots had no answer Jonathan Taylor, for the NFL’s leading rusher, possibly because he was just a blur for much of the game Saturday night.
The Indianapolis Colts running back rushed for more than 100 yards for the eighth time this season and as he goes, so do the Colts, an 8-6 team that is 8-0 when he tops 100. Indianapolis won 27-17, ending the Patriots’ winning streak at seven games and winning for the sixth time in their past seven games. Their victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to New England.
It was no secret that Bill Belichick would dare the Colts to beat him with the pass by stopping the run and yet Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 1 second left.
“I think it just says we’re a team that’s going to come in and play 60 minutes, four quarters of hard football and we’re not going to give up till the clock hits zero,” Taylor said. “It was just all out effort.”
The Colts, in the running for a wild card, play the Cardinals Saturday night in Arizona and trail the Titans (to whom they’ve lost twice) by two games in the AFC South. The Patriots have a one-game lead over the Bills in the AFC East and play them next Sunday in New England. They beat Buffalo 14-10 on Dec. 6 in a windy game in Orchard Park.
The NFL has changed its covid approach amid surge in cases
The NFL reaches the Sunday of Week 15 of its 18-week regular season dealing with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and adjusting its protocols to address what it calls the growing prevalence of the omicron variant.
The league’s new approach amounts to an attempt to live with the virus and keep operating amid the pandemic’s changing conditions and shifting challenges.
The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team were particularly hard hit as about 150 players leaguewide tested positive for the virus over a five-day span through Friday. League leaders attributed the increase in cases in part to the omicron variant. They also said that players affected by the latest cases mostly have had no symptoms or very mild illness.
Tony Casolaro, the chief medical officer of the Washington Football Team and president of the NFL Physicians Society, said Saturday: “We have had 23 cases of covid this week since Monday. I would tell you that there are really only two of the athletes on the team that I would have held out of a practice for any of the symptoms they have.”
The NFL and NFL Players Association made two significant protocol changes in recent days. They adjusted the return-to-play procedure for vaccinated and asymptomatic players, allowing them to return to team activities from a positive test in as little as one day. They eliminated the once-per-week testing of vaccinated players and team staffers, meaning that they will be tested essentially only when they have symptoms of covid-19 illness.
“We’re entering a very different phase of this pandemic and, in some ways, battling an almost brand-new disease, and that is this omicron variant,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Saturday.
Frank Reich used 'version' of 'Philly Special' Saturday, says reporter owes him $20
The gadget play dialed up by Coach Frank Reich for the Indianapolis Colts’ opening touchdown in their victory Saturday night over the New England Patriots was “a version” of the famed “Philly Special” that Reich, as the offensive coordinator the Philadelphia Eagles, once used against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, he said.
“That’s a version of it,” Reich said during his postgame news conference. “So there you go.”
The touchdown Saturday came on what technically was an eight-yard pass from quarterback Carson Wentz to running back Nyheim Hines.
Tailback Jonathan Taylor lined up behind center and took a direct snap. Taylor handed the ball to Wentz as Wentz moved from right to left behind the line of scrimmage.
Wentz gave the ball to Hines, headed in the opposite direction, with a forward flip. Hines went around the right side, with Taylor as a lead blocker, to reach the end zone.
Reich told reporter Bob Kravitz of The Athletic that he owes Reich $20 for the play call.
“Someone told me that you tweeted that if we scored on a Philly Special — I’m not kidding you, Bob,” Reich said. “When we put that in, I thought about you. I said, ‘I’m telling Bob he owes me $20. This is a version of the Philly Special.’ ”
Kravitz wrote on Twitter: “Guess I owe Frank Reich money. Says he saw my tweet — or somebody told him about it — and he ran a version of the Philly Special on the first TD drive. Calls it the Patriots Special. Hope he takes Venmo.”
Carson Wentz says his on-field anger Saturday was justified
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had a heated on-field verbal exchange with New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon during the Colts’ triumph Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Wentz said during his postgame news conference that he’d been provoked by being hit in an uncomfortable spot.
“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before,” Wentz said. “I don’t need to go into the specifics, obviously. But a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question … Guy’s hands need to be at their side, I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up, as I expect a lot of people would.”
Judon said during his postgame news conference he did not know what had upset Wentz.
“Carson’s a good guy,” Judon said. “He got mad about something. Who knows. And I guess that anger was directed towards me.”
Sunday's 10 NFL games cleared for kickoff; new testing standard in effect
All 10 NFL games scheduled for Sunday are cleared for kickoff under the coronavirus protocols, according to a person familiar with the league’s planning.
The new testing standards completed Saturday by the league and the NFL Players Association are in effect Sunday (although vaccinated players would not have been tested Sunday, anyway, under the previous approach).
The NFL season proceeds after Friday’s postponements of three games.
Two games that would have been held Sunday — the Washington Football Team playing at Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Seattle Seahawks — were postponed Friday by the NFL and rescheduled for Tuesday. The Cleveland Browns’ game Saturday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved to Monday evening.
With the rescheduled games, Week 15 will now be played over five days: Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The finish line to the NFL season is in sight. The league, after a trying week, is doing all that it can to attempt to get there.