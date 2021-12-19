“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told the NFL Network. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and someday to walk into that stadium where it’s standing-room only because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place."