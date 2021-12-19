As of Saturday, there had been 27 postponed games; Sunday’s decision brings the total to 39. Makeup dates were not announced.
“The need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis,” the NHL and NHLPA said in its statement.
The games postponed Sunday: Montreal at New York Islanders and Anaheim at Edmonton on Monday; St. Louis at Ottawa and Vancouver at San Jose on Tuesday; Montreal at New York Rangers, Winnipeg at Dallas and Edmonton at Los Angeles on Wednesday; and St. Louis at Toronto, Carolina at Ottawa, Montreal at New Jersey, Anaheim at Vancouver and Edmonton at San Jose on Thursday.
Before Sunday’s announcement, the league previously postponed the games of the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames through Christmas. The Flames had 19 players in the league’s coronavirus protocols Saturday. There were about 100 players leaguewide in the protocols Sunday.
On Saturday, the Boston Bruins’ and Nashville Predators’ games were postponed at least through the holiday break. Additionally, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks had games postponed through Sunday.
The many postponements have put the NHL’s participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics in jeopardy. The NHL and NHLPA addressed that issue in their statement, noting the discussion is ongoing, with a final determination expected in the coming days.
The NHL and the union agreed to participate in the Olympics in their latest collective bargaining agreement negotiations, but the league can withdraw if it determines it needs to use the scheduled 2½-week Olympic break to complete the 2021-22 season on time.
There also are questions about China’s lengthy isolation period if a player tests positive in Beijing. The NHL has until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the Olympics without financial penalty.
On Saturday, the NHL unveiled enhanced covid-19 protocols for all teams; they are similar to last year’s protocols for the shortened season. Teams are now required to wear masks at all times in club facilities and while traveling. Players and staff will be tested daily. Teams also will hold virtual meetings, and no team-sanctioned holiday parties are allowed.
These measures will be in effect into the new year and are set to be reevaluated no later than Jan. 7.
More from The Post: