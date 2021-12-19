It all seems so simple, though, when Rodgers drops back, surveys the field and rears back his right arm. Rodgers is still sublime at age 38, a quarterback who turns hissing spirals into art. He operates with an uncommon combination of patience and bravado, able to make the most difficult throws when required but willing to take the easy ones. He remains in the running to win his second straight MVP. The Packers improved to 11-3, keeping them in line for the NFC’s top seed.