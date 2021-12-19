Sunday evening at M&T Bank Stadium, the heir apparent, having flirted with his own franchise disharmony, created yet another link with Favre. Aaron Rodgers dropped back at the start of the fourth quarter and zipped a slant pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who turned upfield and lunged into the end zone. It was his third touchdown pass of the day and the 442nd of his career.
Narrowly, the pass provided Green Bay temporary and necessary breathing room in what became a closer-than-expected 31-30 victory over the depleted and resilient Baltimore Ravens, which kept the Packers atop the NFC. Broadly, it further entrenched Rodgers into the lore of football’s most tradition-rich team.
The Packers led, 31-17, with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. They preserved victory only after they stopped the Ravens’ two-point conversion attempt with 42 seconds remaining and running back A.J. Dillon smothered an onside kick. For the second time in a month, echoing his decision in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harbaugh eschewed overtime and went for two after a last-minute touchdown brought the Ravens to within one. Tyler Huntley rolled right and rifled a pass toward tight end Mark Andrews, but a Packer deflected it.
The secondary the Ravens rostered Sunday across from Aaron Rodgers included a special teams ace, a cornerback out of the NFL entirely during the month of November, a safety starting for the first time and a cornerback cut this summer from his Canadian Football League team. Lamar Jackson, so often their savior when things are bleak, stood on the sidelines, bundled in a pompom knit cap. In his place opposite Rodgers was Tyler Huntley, a player who in April 2020 was bypassed in the draft by every NFL team.
As the Packers strengthened their grip on the NFC, the Ravens saw their playoff hopes endangered. The Ravens fell out of first place in the AFC North, replaced by the Cincinnati Bengals, and joined a muddle of 8-6 teams vying for a wild-card spot.
The game ended with Rodgers kneeling and relieved, able to celebrate tying Favre. The place Rodgers holds in the Packers’ history, present and future grew complicated this offseason, when he agitated for a trade and made public his displeasure with the franchise’s roster choices, including the decision to draft his potential replacement in the first round of the 2020 draft. He muddled his reputation further when he tested positive for the coronavirus in early November, which led to the revelation he had misled the public about his vaccination status all season.
It all seems so simple, though, when Rodgers drops back, surveys the field and rears back his right arm. Rodgers is still sublime at age 38, a quarterback who turns hissing spirals into art. He operates with an uncommon combination of patience and bravado, able to make the most difficult throws when required but willing to take the easy ones. He remains in the running to win his second straight MVP. The Packers improved to 11-3, keeping them in line for the NFC’s top seed.
The Packers have enjoyed three decades of nonstop Hall of Fame quarterback play, a product of the decision to let Favre walk after 2007. Another commonality between Favre and Rodgers is the number of Super Bowls each has won: one. The Packers have a team that could change that. They have been to the past two NFC championship games without advancing. Coach Matt LaFleur improved his record, including playoffs, to 38-11.
(One major difference between the quarterbacks: Rodgers has thrown 93 career interceptions compared to Favre’s 286 at the time of his 442nd touchdown pass.)
Facing a secondary riven with absences, Rodgers shredded the Ravens, who tested them with Huntley, subbing capably as Lamar Jackson sat with the ankle sprain he suffered last week. Rodgers finished with 268 yards and three scores on 23-of-32 passing.
The remainder of the NFL season will revolve around attrition, and the Ravens’ plight Sunday symbolized the league’s unwinnable battle with covid-19 amid the emergence of the omicron variant. The Ravens placed safety Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith on the covid reserve list this week. The Ravens learned only Sunday morning about Smith’s positive test, hours before he expected to start.
The positive tests combined with injuries suffered since training camp left Baltimore without an entire starting secondary and multiple backups. The Ravens added to their roster cornerback Mazzi Wilkins and started safety Tony Jefferson, a 26-year-old whom the Winnipeg Blue Bombers released in July and a veteran who spent much of the year on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. Safety Geno Stone, who had never before started a game, wore a green dot on his helmet that signified he could receive defensive plays over a headset. When Tavon Young suffered a concussion, Robert Jackson — who was not even on an NFL practice squad all of November — started the second half.
The timing could hardly have been more penal. As one Ravens official wryly noted early Sunday afternoon, “It’s not like we’re playing Aaron Rodgers or anything.”
The Ravens blunted Rodgers early, mostly through their offense’s ball control. The Ravens drove to the Green Bay 3-yard line on their opening drive. Facing fourth down, John Harbaugh went for it. Harbaugh is one of the league’s most analytically inclined coaches, but it required no algorithms to understand the Ravens would require touchdowns given their husk of a secondary and the opposing quarterback. Huntley tried a quarterback draw, got forced outside and took a loss.
On Green Bay’s first third down of the game, Rodgers dropped back in the shadow of his own end zone. Davante Adams dusted cornerback Tavon Young off the line and sprinted into open grass, only for Rodgers to overthrow him.
Midway through the second quarter, Huntley had completed 15 of 20 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, controlling the clock with quick and precise passes. Mark Andrews gained 95 of those yards and caught both scores, the second of which sent the Ravens ahead, 14-7.
Few defenses have slowed Rodgers this year, and the Ravens lacked the personnel to challenge him. Rodgers shredded Baltimore’s thin secondary, looping throws over defenders and zipping quick passes to tight ends and running backs in stride. He tied the score with an easy sling at the goal line, a dart to Adams after he sprinted in motion.
Out of halftime, the Packers received the ball and embarked on a 13-play, 80-yard drive — aided by a specious pass interference penalty on Kevon Seymour on a key third down — which drained nearly half the third quarter. Rodgers finished with a flick to running back Aaron Jones, who snuck through the line and scooted uncovered to the back of the end zone.
The Packers seized control, but only momentarily. Huntley twice drove the Ravens for touchdowns, both coming on his own scrambles. Harbaugh put the game in his hands for one last play, which thereby took it out of Rodgers’s hands. He had little choice, and after the pass feel incomplete, he stomached a loss.