Harbaugh would not change the decision he made Sunday evening at M&T Bank Stadium, not even if the result meant the Ravens lost their grip on the AFC North, exposed him to criticism and provided the decisive moment in the 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Harbaugh went for two and the win, and when the final pass of Tyler Huntley’s valiant performance deflected off Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr.’s fingers on the way to tight end Mark Andrews, it meant the Ravens had lost.
“I was just trying to get the win right there,” Harbaugh said. “… I think our chances of winning right there were better than they were in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out.”
Once running back A.J. Dillon recovered an onside kick, Rodgers and the Packers took the field for a final kneel-down. In the huddle, Rodgers told teammates he was proud of them. On the day Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to tie Brett Favre’s franchise career record, the Packers clinched their third consecutive NFC North title and strengthened their grip on the NFC’s top playoff seed.
“Savor it,” Rodgers said afterward, answering questions on Zoom with an NFC North champions cap on his head. “Savor these moments. These are special moments.”
Harbaugh had to swallow a bitter moment. He has found himself for years in the middle of the NFL’s revolution in aggressive game management, frequently going for it on fourth downs and two-point conversions. His sideline conversations with star quarterback Lamar Jackson have hardened into franchise legend — because they worked.
As the Ravens drove in the final two minutes, Rodgers turned to Davante Adams on the Packers sideline. They agreed that Harbaugh would go for two if the Ravens scored, a hunch based on early in the game. On the Ravens’ opening drive, they went for it on fourth down from the Packers’ 3-yard line, only for Huntley’s draw attempt to be scuttled. Harbaugh had revealed his strategic mind-set: To beat Rodgers with a depleted team, he would need to be aggressive.
“They just didn’t feel like they could stop us,” Rodgers said. “They felt like they needed to go for it.”
With 42 seconds left, Huntley scampered eight yards into the end zone to complete a 49-yard two-minute drill. Harbaugh held up two fingers.
“That was the decision,” Andrews said. “I don't think there's anything else. I told Coach that I wouldn't have it any other way. People who second-guess that are wrong. I think it was the right thing to do. We're an aggressive team. I loved the decision.”
Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman decided on their play: Huntley would roll right and look for Andrews, who had beaten Savage all day in catching 10 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns. Huntley drifted and rifled a pass, only for Savage to knock it away.
The Ravens had lost their third straight game as Jackson sat with the ankle sprain he suffered last week. The Cincinnati Bengals replaced them as AFC North division leaders, and the Ravens tumbled to eighth in the AFC standings, out of playoff position in a muddle of 8-6 AFC teams.
While the widespread embrace of analytics has supported Harbaugh’s aggression, old-school holdouts remain skeptical. When his decisions backfire, it provides them ammunition. For Harbaugh, the result does not define whether the call was right. Two weeks ago, Harbaugh made the same decision against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That conversion also failed. Harbaugh has no regrets.
“In both of those cases, it gave us the best chance to win,” Harbaugh said. “Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true. It’s still true now, just as true as it was then. It just didn’t work out.”
Harbaugh’s detractors may criticize him for relying too heavily on statistics and analytics. He insists he does not. Against the Steelers, Harbaugh pointed to a late-game injury to top cornerback Marlon Humphrey as the reason he wanted to avoid overtime. Against the Packers, Harbaugh played with three defensive backs out on the covid-19 reserve list, which added to a rash of season-long secondary attrition. Prolonging the game meant playing longer with a lesser roster.
“It's mostly gut,” Harbaugh said. “The numbers are the numbers, but the numbers aren't perfect. I can tell you this, I've shot a lot of holes in the numbers with the numbers guys. The numbers are never going to be perfect. You have to take everything into account and make a decision. The numbers are part of it, but the numbers aren't the main decision.”
Numbers helped defined Green Bay’s evening, too. On the final day of the 2007 regular season, Brett Favre flung a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bubba Franks. It was the 442nd touchdown pass of his career and, unbeknown in the moment, the final one he would throw for the Packers. An acrimonious exit that offseason, hastened by the presence of a promising heir apparent, stamped the number — 442 — into the Green Bay record book.
On Sunday, the heir apparent, having flirted with his own franchise disharmony, created yet another link with Favre. Rodgers dropped back at the start of the fourth quarter and zipped a slant pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who turned upfield and lunged into the end zone. It was his third touchdown pass of the day and the 442nd of his career.
Narrowly, the pass gave Green Bay temporary and necessary breathing room. Broadly, it further entrenched Rodgers into the lore of football’s most tradition-rich team.
The place Rodgers holds in the Packers’ history, present and future grew complicated this offseason, when he agitated for a trade and made public his displeasure with the franchise’s roster choices, including the decision to draft his potential replacement in the first round of the 2020 draft. He clouded his reputation further when he tested positive for the coronavirus in early November, which led to the revelation he had misled the public about his vaccination status all season.
It all seems so simple, though, when Rodgers drops back, surveys the field and rears back his right arm. Rodgers is still sublime at age 38, a quarterback who turns hissing spirals into art. He operates with an uncommon combination of patience and bravado, able to make the most difficult throws when required but willing to take the easy ones. He could still win his second straight MVP. The Packers improved to 11-3, keeping them in line for the NFC’s top seed.
“Tonight, there was a couple throws I was proud of,” Rodgers said. “There’s not many times where you’re really smiling on the inside because of how good it was.”
Though Rodgers’s statistics do not stack up with last year’s MVP numbers, “I feel like I’m playing better in many respects,” Rodgers said. His feel in the pocket, timing and ball placement have reminded him of how he felt in the prime of his career. He is playing with a broken toe on his left foot, which requires a painkilling injection before games, but he has pushed that out of his head. He speaks often, including after Sunday’s victory, about the love he has for his teammates.
Rodgers nearly broke Favre’s record, but he overthrow Allen Lazard on a sideline pass in the end zone, which forced the Packers to settle for a field goal that nearly bit them. Rodgers harbored frustration he had missed the throw. But he also realized it meant he could throw touchdown pass No. 443 in Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. He admitted that mattered to him.
“The robot answer would be no,” Rodgers said. “But the human answer is yes.”
Humans are the ones who do the playing and the coaching. Harbaugh could have relied on probabilities spit out by a computer. They would have matched what his gut told him to do on the game’s — and maybe his season’s — most important snap. The play will haunt him. The decision will not, no matter what anybody else thinks.