As the Ravens drove in the final two minutes, Rodgers turned to Davante Adams on the Packers sideline. They agreed that Harbaugh would go for two if the Ravens scored, a hunch based on early in the game. On the Ravens’ opening drive, they went for it on fourth down from the Packers’ 3-yard line, only for Huntley’s draw attempt to be scuttled. Harbaugh had revealed his strategic mind-set: To beat Rodgers with a depleted team, he would need to be aggressive.