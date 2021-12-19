He found his way through the weekend as he finds his way back. “I think I had a better sense of my feel of what I could do, the shots I could hit,” he said. “... I didn’t really play a whole lot of draws. If I did, they were all short irons. Most of them were just hot cuts or slappy cuts up there, you know, something out there. The hardest part for me was that what I saw distance-wise and what I felt on my last look — I always play by my hands and, my last look, it didn’t match up a lot of times. I was short. And then a few times, I actually hit it solid and I smoked it over a couple greens. I’ve got some work ahead of me.”