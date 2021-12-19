Free agency is still ahead, but the Mystics are expected to be in the market for another post player and point guard. Starting center Tina Charles, the league’s top scorer, will entertain other options, and backup point guard Leilani Mitchell isn’t expected to be back. There’s also doubt that 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman returns after she sat out 2021 and again will have obligations with the Belgian national team.