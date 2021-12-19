Sunday was Washington’s first draft lottery victory; it entered with a 17.8 percent chance of getting the top spot. The only other time the Mystics had the No. 1 pick was in 1999 — before the lottery was put in place; they selected Hall of Famer Chamique Holdsclaw.
The Mystics finished ninth this season at 12-20, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the second time under Thibault. Their .375 winning percentage was their worst since 2012, when they went 5-29 (.147) and then hired Thibault that December.
“This is a changer for us,” Thibault said during an interview on ESPN.
There isn’t a clear-cut No. 1 pick in April’s draft, but Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are considered the top prospects. The 6-foot-2 Howard is an offensive threat on every level and is averaging 18.3 points. She is a two-time first-team all-American and a two-time SEC player of the year selection.
Smith was an all-American and the consensus Big 12 player of the year last season. This year, the 6-4 forward leads the nation at 13.2 rebounds per game and ranks 14th in scoring at 20.4 points. She is an energetic player whose physicality and versatility is expected to translate well to the WNBA.
Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, Mississippi forward Shakira Austin, North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane, South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, Iowa State guard Ashley Joens and Connecticut guard Evina Westbrook are in the mix to be high first-round picks.
Free agency is still ahead, but the Mystics are expected to be in the market for another post player and point guard. Starting center Tina Charles, the league’s top scorer, will entertain other options, and backup point guard Leilani Mitchell isn’t expected to be back. There’s also doubt that 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman returns after she sat out 2021 and again will have obligations with the Belgian national team.
“We have our core,” said guard Natasha Cloud, who represented the Mystics at the lottery. “We have a really good squad back in D.C., but we need some puzzle pieces added to it. So this number one pick is going to make all the difference in making another championship run for D.C.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
More from The Post: