The Vikings, at 6-7, are a half-game out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the NFC. They’re coming off a 36-28 triumph at home over the Pittsburgh Steelers 11 days ago in their most recent game. The Vikings led that game, 29-0, late in the third quarter, but had to break up a pass in the end zone as time expired to secure the win. Tailback Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns that night.