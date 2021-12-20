Montgomery, Howard and Prince George’s counties announced they are pausing sports over winter break, while many local private programs have made similar decisions. The announcements came in the back half of last week, as a strong schedule of games gave way to postponements and concerns about this long-awaited winter campaign.
At the week’s best game, a highly-anticipated D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association matchup between Wilson and Coolidge, there was a cloud of uncertainty hovering over an otherwise perfect evening of basketball.
Most programs are hoping this abundance of caution will make for a seamless end to the winter season, but only time will tell if that cloud will go away anytime soon.
1. Paul VI (6-0) Last ranked: 1
The Panthers traveled to Hawaii for the ‘Iolani Classic and won their first game against Maryknoll. It was the 500th victory of Coach Glenn Farello’s career.
2. Gonzaga (6-0) LR: 3
The Eagles have not played since their momentous win over Baltimore power St. Frances in the championship of the Gonzaga D.C. Classic.
3. DeMatha (6-1) LR: 2
Senior Rodney Rice scored 18 points and senior Bryson Hill grabbed 15 rebounds as the Stags got a conference win at St. Mary’s Ryken.
4. National Christian (8-0) LR: 4
Rob Lawson led the way with 18 points as the Eagles went to New York and earned an overtime win over Blair Academy (N.J.).
5. Spalding (7-1) LR: 6
The Cavaliers pounded Calvert Hall in their only game of the week, 85-35.
6. Georgetown Prep (3-0) LR: 7
The Hoyas, coming off a rash of cancellations, did not play last week.
7. Sidwell Friends (4-1) LR: 8
The Quakers’ lone game last week, against St. James, was canceled.
8. Carroll (7-0) LR: 10
The Lions went up to Philadelphia and earned a 66-62 win over Cardinal O’Hara.
9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (3-1) LR: 12
The Saints did not play last week.
10. Wilson (8-0) LR: 15
Robert Dockery had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Tigers held off Coolidge in the most-anticipated DCIAA game of the early season.
11. Hayfield (5-0) LR: 13
The Hawks had a big week, earning three double-digit wins, including one over Loudoun County contender Independence.
12. Good Counsel (5-1) LR: 14
The Falcons did not play last week.
13. Bishop McNamara (5-0) LR: 16
The Mustangs did not play last week.
14. St. John’s (4-4) LR: 5
The Cadets dropped a conference game to Ryken before losing two more at the City of Palms Classic in Florida.
15. Gwynn Park (0-1) LR: 17
The Yellowjackets did not play this week.
16. Bishop O’Connell (2-3) LR: 11
The Knights traveled to Las Vegas for the Tarkanian Classic and earned a win over Sheldon (Calif.) before falling to Liberty (Nev.).
17. St. Andrew’s (5-2) LR: 18
The Lions beat Arundel Christian, 62-39.
18. South Lakes (6-0) LR: 19
The Seahawks picked up an impressive 23-point win over Prince William County power Potomac.
19. North Point (2-0) LR: 20
The Eagles’ game against Westlake was postponed, so they did not play last week.
20. Wise (3-0) LR: NR
The Pumas have opened their season with three blowout victories.
Dropped out: No. 9 Eleanor Roosevelt.
On the bubble: Bethesda Chevy-Chase, Bullis, Churchill, Fairfax Christian, Westlake.