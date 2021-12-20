Before the postponements, last week featured a clash between top local private schools in New Hope’s 56-51 win over St. John’s. Three days later, Georgetown Visitation earned a 54-40 win over Madison, the area’s top-ranked public school.
The holiday break will bring more discrepancies, with some private schools traveling the country for games while some Maryland public schools cancel their tournaments and stay at home.
1. Sidwell Friends (5-0) Last ranked: 1
After their statement win over DeSoto (Tex.), the Quakers didn’t play last week.
2. New Hope Academy (9-1) LR: 2
The Tigers opened their Nike Tournament of Champions slate with a 76-54 win over Fremont (Utah).
3. Paul VI (5-1) LR: 3
The Panthers opened the United Bank Holiday Invitational with a 51-27 win over Miami (Fla.).
4. Bishop McNamara (3-3) LR: 6
At the Nike Tournament of Champions, the Mustangs won, 53-47, against St. Mary’s (Calif.).
5. Georgetown Visitation (6-0) LR: 7
Forward Simone Lewis posted 18 points and nine rebounds in the Cubs’ 54-40 win over Madison.
6. St. John’s (3-2) LR: 5
The Cadets lost to New Hope Academy, 56-51.
7. Madison (7-1) LR: 4
The Warhawks’ undefeated start ended with a 54-40 loss to Georgetown Visitation.
8. Clarksburg (3-0) LR: 8
The Coyotes dominated Frederick and Seneca Valley.
9. Good Counsel (5-0) LR: 9
The Olney private school suspended sports through Dec. 28.
10. Woodgrove (6-0) LR: 12
The Wolverines’ pair of wins last week came by an average of 42 points.
11. Old Mill (3-0) LR: 13
The Patriots beat Eleanor Roosevelt, 66-29.
12. National Christian Academy (9-3) LR: 11
The Eagles went 1-2 against teams from Winston-Salem, N.C.
13. Pallotti (5-1) LR: 10
The Panthers beat Roland Park Country but lost to Mercy.
14. Langley (7-0) LR: 16
The Saxons topped Wakefield and McLean last week.
15. Maret (4-2) LR: 17
Guard Page Greenburg scored 24 points in the Frogs’ 72-43 win over Bishop O’Connell.
16. Osbourn Park (6-0) LR: 18
The Yellowjackets beat Gainesville, 49-41.
17. Bishop Ireton (5-4) LR: 19
The Cardinals crushed Colgan, 97-24.
18. Howard (2-0) LR: 15
Howard County suspended sports until at least Jan. 3.
19. C.H. Flowers (0-0) LR: 14
The Jaguars haven’t played since March 2020.
20. Parkdale (4-0) LR: 20
The Prince George’s County program beat Wise and Bowie.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Alexandria City, Bullis, Loudoun Valley, St. Mary’s Ryken, Whitman.