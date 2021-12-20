Last year, the Hawks reached the Class 6 state semifinals starting three sophomores and two juniors. All of those players are back this winter, meaning Poindexter feels comfortable setting the bar high for this experienced group.
“We want to level up our intensity, our aggression, everything,” Poindexter said. “That’s why we were looking to find the best available games we can find.”
In the fall, the team went south in search of good competition, heading to Richmond and the Norfolk area for fall league games. As winter got closer they set up a scrimmage with Interstate Athletic Conference power St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes.
The regular season schedule allowed for less flexibility to customize, but the Hawks started the year with one of the toughest schedules in Northern Virginia. They faced the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s Bishop Ireton, consistent area contender South County and buzzy Loudoun County program Independence in their first three games. The team has started 5-0.
“We exceeded expectations last year, and now the bull's eye is on us,” Poindexter said. “So we have to step it up.”
— Michael Errigo
Episcopal accustomed to season pause
The coronavirus has again wreaked havoc on high school basketball, forcing many schools to postpone games through the end of the calendar year out of an abundance of caution.
Many coaches and players expressed concern at the thought of a multiweek pause dropped into the middle of the season, thinking it might halt any momentum gathered in the first few weeks. But for Episcopal girls’ coach Katrina Reed, that holiday break is an annual challenge.
“Welcome to our world, guys,” Reed said with a laugh.
As a boarding school, Episcopal pauses its boys’ and girls’ basketball programs for two weeks every season so its students can go home for the holidays. This year, Reed’s team played its most recent game on Friday night and is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 7.
In her eighth year with the Maroon, Reed has grown accustomed to the pause and has come to see the positives in it.
“Yes, of course, kids might forget plays or get a bit out of shape,” Reed said. “But when you’re talking about the longevity of the winter sports season … it pays dividends. It helps us with freshness and injury prevention by the end of the year. We always play our best basketball in late January and February.”
Reed said the first practice back from the break is always enjoyable. Back from a holiday at home, the students may not be at their sharpest, but they have a renewed excitement for being out on the court.
“It’s incredibly fun,” Reed said. “We are a hot mess from an Xs and Os standpoint … but attitude is everything, and everyone comes in excited to see each other and get back to work. The rest always follows.”
— Michael Errigo
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Alden Yergey, G, Brentsville District. The junior Siena College commit averaged 29.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in three Tigers wins, scoring or assisting on almost 75 percent of the team’s baskets.
Robert Dockery, G, Wilson. The sophomore and first-year varsity player was a standout in his first high-pressure game, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Tigers’ 65-61 win over Coolidge.
Nakeya Hall, F, Great Mills. The senior averaged 13 points and 13.5 rebounds in wins over Southern and Chopticon.
Andre Skelin, F, St. Mary’s Ryken. The junior led a balanced Knights attack with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists as his team went on the road and took down Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power St. John’s.
Games to watch this week
Meade girls at Old Mill, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Centreville girls at Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Theodore Roosevelt boys at McKinley Tech, 8 p.m. Wednesday
Wilson boys at Georgetown Prep, 6 p.m. Thursday
Mount Hebron’s learning period halted
When Mount Hebron hired Malik Gilmore as its boys’ coach in October, Gilmore was excited to bring high-level and physical basketball to Howard County.
After he graduated Mt. Hebron in 2013, Gilmore watched the county’s competitiveness drop. When he met his players for their first practice Nov. 15, Gilmore implemented an up-tempo, college-style offense and man-to-man defense for a squad that lost in the first round of Maryland’s last postseason in 2020.
In front of a large home crowd Dec. 10, Mount Hebron for the first time played how Gilmore envisioned in a 48-43 win over Oakland Mills. Gilmore believed his players would master the system by Christmas.
Instead, the county suspended sports last week due to a spike in coronavirus cases. While most schools can practice outside until Jan. 3, Mt. Hebron (1-2) is one of three high schools that can’t conduct in-person activities until further notice due to its high spread rates.
“I was a little shocked and I was a little down, especially because we were just kind of getting on the ball and our kids were starting to buy into everything that we’re trying to do,” Gilmore said. “Then when we heard that the county shut down, it was just like ‘Okay, this puts us behind a little bit.’ ”
With Mount Hebron’s meetings now virtual, Gilmore posed to his staff the question coaches have been asking since March 2020: “What can we do to get them to understand what we’re trying to do?”
— Kyle Melnick
Wilson puts nightmare start behind it
As Wilson’s Evelyn Consolla trotted down the court following a successful trip to the free throw line, she turned toward the Tigers’ bench and pumped her fist while smiling widely.
Before that moment, there hadn’t been much to celebrate as the Tigers (2-6), who have been riddled with injuries and coronavirus-related absences, lost six of their first seven games by an average margin of nearly 31 points.
But none of that mattered Friday night, as the sophomore’s 11 points and 15 rebounds helped the Wilson girls put an end to Coolidge’s undefeated season, 36-27.
“When you have a challenging schedule and a very inexperienced team, you expect to take a lot of bumps and bruises early,” Wilson Coach Nadira Ricks said. “But getting a performance like that versus a solid Coolidge team is not only going to help her confidence, but our entire team.”
Inexperience has been a factor for the Tigers after last season was scrapped because of virus concerns, and the start of this year has been rocky. Four players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and starting point guard Kryslynn Stewart was injured in a preseason scrimmage (she returned Friday). Wilson has yet to play a game at full strength and had to forfeit a game at Cardozo.
With fewer than 10 active players, the Tigers have had to get creative in practice. To work on five-on-five sets, Ricks brought in girls from Wilson’s feeder middle schools.
“We are facing a tall task this year,” Ricks said. “But going through this early adversity should improve our depth and make us a dangerous team as we continue to develop down the stretch.”
— Tramel Raggs
Read more: