As an emergency measure that will be in place for the next month, and perhaps longer, the NBA and the NBPA agreed Sunday to rules that will allow teams with players in the health protocols to sign replacements without any impact on their salary cap or luxury tax payments. The rules, first reported by ESPN.com, allow teams to sign a replacement player for every player they have in the protocols while also forcing teams with multiple players in the protocols to sign one or more replacements. To prevent postponements, teams will be required to have their replacement players ready to play in their next game.