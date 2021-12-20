But shortly after Curry’s record-setting evening went off without a hitch, the 2021-22 season came apart at the seams with a wave of superstars entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols and a subsequent rise in game postponements that has the league walking on thin ice and enacting significant changes to its roster rules as it approaches its annual Christmas Day showcase.
More than 60 players and multiple coaches have entered the protocols in the last week, a dizzying turn of events after the first two months of the season unfolded in relative calm. Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Trae Young, Anthony Edwards and Evan Mobley are among the notable names who have entered protocols this month, and outbreaks within teams have forced the NBA to postpone seven games since Dec. 14. Meanwhile, officials in Ontario, Canada, announced that home capacity for Toronto Raptors games would be reduced to 50 percent in response to the spread of the omicron variant.
No team better encapsulated this week’s disorienting chaos than the Brooklyn Nets, who decided to allow Kyrie Irving to rejoin the team on a part-time basis even though he remains unvaccinated and is therefore ineligible to play in home games. Less than 24 hours after General Manager Sean Marks explained Brooklyn’s reversal by pointing to his “decimated” roster and the “immense” workloads being shouldered by their few remaining healthy players, Irving had landed in the health and safety protocols.
The five-game Christmas slate looked fantastic on paper when it was announced back in August, headlined by what was supposed to be the first meeting in three years between Brooklyn’s Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. In the Omicron-era reality, however, the league will be lucky to get one or two quality contests given that eight of the 10 teams scheduled to play on Saturday currently have players in the protocols.
If Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, and Irving remain sidelined for the standard 10-day isolation period, they would miss out on the Nets’ highly anticipated visit to the Lakers. Harden, who entered the protocols on Dec. 14, could return in time, though the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, who is sidelined for up to four weeks with a knee injury.
Thanks to his dramatic late-game performances and spicy exchanges with fans in last year’s playoffs, Young was set to be the headlining act of the Christmas opener between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. Without the 23-year-old star, who is averaging 27.3 points per game and entered the protocols on Sunday, Atlanta versus New York becomes just another run-of-the-mill contest between below-.500 disappointments.
While Antetokounmpo has missed Milwaukee’s last three games since entering the protocols on Dec. 14, the reigning Finals MVP could return in time for the Bucks to host the Celtics on Christmas. Or, at least what remains of the Celtics, who have six players, including starting center Al Horford, in the protocols.
Other notable Christmas absences could include Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel and as many as five members of the Lakers rotation. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has also been sidelined since Dec. 10 with an ankle injury and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker returned Sunday after missing more than two weeks with a hamstring injury.
All those missing faces will surely leave a big mark on the national TV ratings. At this point, a realistic best-case scenario for Christmas would see: James leading the Lakers and Harden clearing protocols for the Nets; Curry suiting up for the Warriors against Chris Paul’s Suns; Antetokounmpo returning in time to face off against Jayson Tatum’s Celtics; and Doncic healing up for a backcourt showdown against Donovan Mitchell’s Utah Jazz. Squint hard enough and that lineup looks borderline festive despite the many absences, but there’s no end in sight to new cases and Saturday is still a long way off.
While Christmas is the most important day on the regular season calendar, the NBA’s coronavirus crisis will almost certainly extend into January and beyond. With a strong desire to stick to its 82-game schedule, little flexibility to accommodate a midseason pause and a 97 percent vaccination rate among players that should reduce the risk of serious symptoms and hospitalizations, the NBA has so far crafted a brute force response. Games have continued whenever possible, even if teams are struggling to meet the required minimum of eight available players. In hopes of stabilizing the situation, the NBA recently reinstituted strict protocols around mask-wearing and coronavirus testing.
As an emergency measure that will be in place for the next month, and perhaps longer, the NBA and the NBPA agreed Sunday to rules that will allow teams with players in the health protocols to sign replacements without any impact on their salary cap or luxury tax payments. The rules, first reported by ESPN.com, allow teams to sign a replacement player for every player they have in the protocols while also forcing teams with multiple players in the protocols to sign one or more replacements. To prevent postponements, teams will be required to have their replacement players ready to play in their next game.
The NBA’s roster plan is a textbook case of drastic times calling for drastic measures. Although the season should be able to continue even if there are dozens of new cases, the quality of play will suffer and the excitement that built during October and November will wane as early season trends get lost in the churn. It’s more difficult to keep viewers invested if the players’ faces are constantly changing, especially if some of the new faces are familiar only to die-hards.
As in each of the past two seasons, the NBA has no choice but to rely on its resilience. A bleak Christmas and a rough January won’t necessarily compromise the entire season, but the latest round of disruptions have already made the sweet memories from Curry’s record night feel like a dream from the distant past.