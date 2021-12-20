You want to have a covid-19 honor system in the NFL? This amounts to a don’t-ask, don’t-tell coronavirus policy. It’s dangerous. It’s foolish. If you can trust that the league’s 94 percent vaccination rate is accurate — if you can believe Antonio Brown’s fake vaccination claim is an aberration and not a prevalent scam — then the NFL probably finishes the season without a major incident. Probably. But it would be much wiser to know the severity of the problem now, mitigate it and send an honest message to society. Instead, all parties are willing to let the virus wander through team facilities however it wishes and lean on the hope that a sport full of young, fit men will be just fine — and that a fan base desperate for finality won’t care.