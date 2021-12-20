Over a two-week period beginning Dec. 26, all players will be tested on game days, though people who received their booster shots at least 14 days earlier or have recently recovered from the virus will be exempt. Since Thanksgiving, several teams have implemented daily testing. Previously, fully vaccinated players generally only had to undergo daily testing if they were symptomatic, came into close contact with an individual who had tested positive or were required to test in compliance with local governmental guidelines.