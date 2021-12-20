The league has thus far opted to play on rather than halt its season entirely, but has scrapped travel between the United States and Canada through the upcoming three-day holiday break.
Nine NHL teams had been shut down as of Monday: The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility through the Christmas break on Monday. Roughly 10 percent of NHL players were in coronavirus protocols.
Here’s what you need to know about the NHL’s participation in the Winter Olympics.