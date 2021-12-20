With the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the NHL and the changing realities of the pandemic as the omicron variant spreads, the NHL’s participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics is in jeopardy.

The NHL, like the other major North American professional sports leagues, has had numerous postponements in recent days, which has led to questions about whether the league’s players will take part in the Games.

The league has thus far opted to play on rather than halt its season entirely, but has scrapped travel between the United States and Canada through the upcoming three-day holiday break.

Nine NHL teams had been shut down as of Monday: The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility through the Christmas break on Monday. Roughly 10 percent of NHL players were in coronavirus protocols.

Here’s what you need to know about the NHL’s participation in the Winter Olympics.