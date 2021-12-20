“I feel like as a Black player, most of the time people think you’re just strong and fast and that’s the only thing you can do, so they put you either at forward or defense,” Matthews said. “I feel like if I’m at the central midfield position, it will just show that I’m more than just strong and fast. I have technical abilities. I can shoot hard with both my left and my right foot. And my mentality and my mind-set and the way that I connect and think is just different.”