“Trophies that I have that represent a person are White girls,” Onumonu said. “This is not me. I do not see myself in these trophies. I do not see myself in this logo, you know? When you don’t see yourself in something, you don’t know if that is something that’s achievable for you.”
Onumonu grew up not having a Black, female role model in soccer, which she said affected her career trajectory because she didn’t realize it was possible for someone who looked like her to play professionally. Now, after finishing her fifth season in the NWSL, Onumonu wants to serve as a reminder to young, Black soccer players that there is a place for them in the sport.
She became a mentor for Voice in Sport (VIS), a company that encourages advocacy for women’s sports and aims to provide mentorship to Black female athletes ages 13 to 23. Onumonu is also on the board of the Black Women’s Player Collective (BWPC), an organization formed by Black players in the NWSL to advocate for opportunities and build a community for Black women in soccer.
While some members of the BWPC have already been mentoring girls through VIS, the two organizations recently announced a formal partnership through which the BWPC will host three free mentoring sessions per month to young, Black female athletes. The goal of the program is to make an impact both on an individual level and more broadly.
“If girls see themselves in sport through this mentorship program, stay in the game and then get more confidence and develop leadership skills, I really believe they will go on to drive significant change in the industry,” said Stef Strack, the CEO and founder of VIS. “It’s going to take time to prove that out, obviously, but that’s what we’re hoping.”
Strack is a walking example of her vision for the girls and young women her organization mentors. Before she became a Division I soccer player at the University of Montana, she was a junior Olympian in Alpine ski racing in Alaska. But when she didn’t see many female professional skiers, she figured there was no path for her in the sport and stopped skiing.
Strack, who is White, wanted to make sure other aspiring athletes, and specifically Black girls, were not similarly discouraged within their chosen sports, which inspired her to create Voice in Sport last year after 14 years working at Nike.
According to a report published by the Women’s Sports Foundation last year, girls drop out of sports at a rate two times that of boys, and the dropout rate roughly doubles for girls of color in urban communities compared with White girls in suburban communities by age 14. On a collegiate level, another study published in March found that only 9.2 percent of female college athletes last year were black, and, on a professional level, VIS analysis found that less than 10 percent of the NWSL’s players are Black, and the league had no Black coaches this year. Strack said she believes the issues extend beyond just the playing field.
“We have diversity issues across coaching and administration on the ground, and we have a lack of diversity at brands and leagues in positions of power and across the media,” Strack said. “There’s a lot to tackle. But I believe that if we can keep these girls in sport, they’re going to be strong leaders, and they’re going to be more prepared to go out and get those positions.”
VIS provides group and individual mentorship opportunities from a diverse set of perspectives. The company has access to more than 150 female professional athletes, as well as more than 80 sports psychologists, nutritionists and health experts. The company has already signed up thousands of girls, with community members from 20 different countries.
VIS’s mission aligns with the vision of the BWPC, which was created during the NWSL’s Challenge Cup in Utah in 2020 to provide a safe space for Black women in the league during a time when many players didn’t feel fully supported following the death of George Floyd.
The BWPC, which includes about 40 players, built a support network among players within the league, and the partnership with VIS allows them to expand their reach to a younger generation of Black girls.
“I just think that that’s the reason why I want to get to the top of this game,” said Gotham FC midfielder Brianna Pinto, a VIS mentor and a member of the BWPC, “so that I can pass a hand backwards and down to the next generation and drag them up as well and give them the mentorship and the resources that they need to maximize their potential.”
Pinto said she believes that, because there haven’t been a lot of Black women playing at the highest level, Black players who do make it there are often undervalued and not afforded the same privileges as their white counterparts.
She cited as an example Crystal Dunn, who was asked to play outside back on the U.S. women’s national team despite being a strong attacking midfielder — a testament to Dunn’s versatility but also a move that doesn’t highlight her best abilities. Pinto is determined to leave her mark as a midfielder, a position typically played by a team’s leader, and build a framework of support for Black midfielders who are coming up after her, such as her mentee through Voice in Sport, Zoe Matthews.
Matthews, a 14-year-old midfielder from Southlake, Tex., aspires to be the national team’s first Black No. 10, a jersey number traditionally given to the team’s top attacking midfielder. And part of that plan involves defying stereotypes of Black female soccer players that label them by their physical attributes instead of their skills and intelligence.
“I feel like as a Black player, most of the time people think you’re just strong and fast and that’s the only thing you can do, so they put you either at forward or defense,” Matthews said. “I feel like if I’m at the central midfield position, it will just show that I’m more than just strong and fast. I have technical abilities. I can shoot hard with both my left and my right foot. And my mentality and my mind-set and the way that I connect and think is just different.”
Since Matthews became connected with Pinto through VIS, Pinto has helped her navigate questions about developing the technical side of her game, as well as school and information about Jamaican and U.S. national team camps.
Matthews said she grew up playing soccer with a lot of White girls, and that while the sport has become more diverse as she has gotten older, she still wants to see more diversity in soccer overall.
For now, as she chases her dreams of playing for a Division I program, going pro and eventually making the national team, she has a sister figure and a role model who can help her get there.
“It really means everything to me, and I feel like if I ever need anything, it’s just a great connection,” Matthews said. “I’ll always have that connection. I’ll have someone to look up to. And I think that’s just an awesome thing to have.”