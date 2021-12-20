“There’s no feeling like it,” Herndon said. “Our school has our back, which makes me even feel better and the team feel better that our school is proud of us. It all adds up to perfection.”
Herndon turned to teammate Blake Burrows a few seconds later to add, “Oh my goodness, I’m so happy.”
These gratifying moments were rare in Maryland on Monday. Many counties have paused sports in hopes of slowing the latest spike of the coronavirus, but Anne Arundel County has been more lenient. Last week, the county’s board of education announced that students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive can attend school if they’re asymptomatic. And none of the county’s sports seasons have been postponed.
Players in Anne Arundel have noticed the many postponements and are enjoying every moment of their season after the pandemic canceled the 2020-21 campaign. Herndon and Burrows, along with South River’s six other juniors, have dreamed about competing together in high school since they began playing as 10-year-olds in a youth league.
“We know that it can get shut down at any moment,” said Herndon, who scored 18 points. “So we go out on the floor knowing we need to leave everything we have in case that is our last game of the year.”
South River (4-1) is in line to ride a four-game winning streak into its Wednesday game against Crofton before it participates in a holiday tournament at Glen Burnie. Momentum for teams in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will come to a halt; their counties suspended sports during the holiday break. Montgomery County’s pause begins Thursday, but most of its games Monday were postponed, too.
Many of South River’s juniors sacrificed football in high school to focus on basketball, but their game against Broadneck (3-3) put community bragging rights on the line. After the Bruins beat South River by 17 points in football, the Seahawks proved their dominance in basketball.
“The heights that we can take this team to,” Burrows said, “are very high.”
The question is whether South River will get the chance to play a full season and reach those heights.
