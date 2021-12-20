Washington’s covid list will, at least for now, remain at 16 players. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) missed practice Sunday but was not placed on the covid list.
Washington’s coronavirus outbreak, which affected mostly the defense at first, has now sidelined two quarterbacks (Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen), two tight ends (Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway) and two offensive linemen (Scherff, Cornelius Lucas). Wide receiver Cam Sims was activated from the list Sunday.
Washington is scheduled to fly to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon and face the Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The covid-list shuffling by each team suggests the game could be greatly affected by the interior offensive and defensive lines.
Over the weekend, Washington activated defensive tackle Jon Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat and Philadelphia placed starting left guard Landon Dickerson on the covid list. Dickerson is a significant loss — he helps key one of the most effective rushing offenses in the NFL — and the Eagles are on their fourth right guard of the season. Washington, despite still missing Tim Settle (covid list), may have gained an advantage on the interior due to the game’s postponement.
Yet the potential absence of Scherff is a major loss for Washington. The all-pro guard was due to face a tough Eagles defensive front that includes tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. Washington’s top swing guard, Wes Schweitzer (ankle), is on injured reserve, which means 2020 fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles may start at right guard. The new swing guard would be veteran Jamil Douglas, who was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Dec. 13.