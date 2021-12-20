Over the weekend, Washington activated defensive tackle Jon Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat and Philadelphia placed starting left guard Landon Dickerson on the covid list. Dickerson is a significant loss — he helps key one of the most effective rushing offenses in the NFL — and the Eagles are on their fourth right guard of the season. Washington, despite still missing Tim Settle (covid list), may have gained an advantage on the interior due to the game’s postponement.