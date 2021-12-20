Look, no one’s crying for anyone. The Cleveland Browns had their game moved from Sunday to Monday and will have to start Nick Mullens at quarterback anyway because neither Baker Mayfield nor Case Keenum were cleared out of covid protocols. More than a quarter of all NHL teams are shut down through Christmas. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing havoc in life, not just in football, and around the globe, not just in Ashburn. There’s no point in complaining about a football game being delayed by two days when we’re really not sure what to expect from the pandemic as we barrel toward its two-year anniversary.