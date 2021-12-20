It’s somehow appropriate that 15 weeks into the second season of head coach Ron Rivera’s tenure, the WFT is in covid limbo. Monday brought the latest roundhouse right to the jaw: Seven coaches entering the protocols and therefore unavailable in Philly. Somebody named Garrett Gilbert is a candidate to start at quarterback against the Eagles? Sure. Fits right in.
Tuesday’s game was moved from Sunday because some two dozen players ended up in the league’s protocols, with more winding up there every day — Welcome, Brandon Scherff! — so staging a game with playoff implications became somewhere between impractical and impossible. And yet, “It doesn’t seem to be a lot of things [that] faze them,” Rivera said.
That’s fortunate, because there have been so many things — just so many things — about which to be fazed.
Look, no one’s crying for anyone. The Cleveland Browns had their game moved from Sunday to Monday and will have to start Nick Mullens at quarterback anyway because neither Baker Mayfield nor Case Keenum were cleared out of covid protocols. More than a quarter of all NHL teams are shut down through Christmas. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing havoc in life, not just in football, and around the globe, not just in Ashburn. There’s no point in complaining about a football game being delayed by two days when we’re really not sure what to expect from the pandemic as we barrel toward its two-year anniversary.
But it’s also true that for the WFT, the hits just keep on coming and have been playing on repeat basically since Rivera arrived. Keep in mind this is a coach who was diagnosed with, underwent treatment for and eventually beat back cancer — all without missing a game. That’ll teach you not to be fazed by stuff.
With the playoffs very much to be sorted out — a win for 6-7 Washington against the 6-7 Eagles would be a huge step toward remaining in the hunt for one of the NFC’s last two spots — it’s worth reviewing the problems this group has endured. Think the length of an 8-year-old’s Christmas list — and then add on a few. Covid upended this past week. It’s remarkable the season wasn’t completely tattered long ago.
Start at the beginning. Ryan Fitzpatrick — remember him? — was supposed to be the starting quarterback. He lasted 17 snaps, and those 17 snaps will almost certainly be the only plays of his WFT career. Hip injuries and surgery for 39-year-olds don’t mix well. Fitzmagic, we hardly knew ye.
Remember when Montez Sweat said he and Chase Young “talk about it all the time, breaking records and stuff like that?” That was in August, and he was referring to the all-time mark for sacks by two teammates in a season. That would be 39 set by Minnesota’s Chris Doleman and Keith Millard in 1989. With four games remaining, Sweat and Young are only 33½ short. Sweat hasn’t played since Halloween because of a broken jaw and covid. Young’s year ended Nov. 14 when he blew out his knee. He had a sack and a half.
So go down the list. Curtis Samuel was the major offseason offensive addition. He has six catches for 27 yards. Tight end Logan Thomas was coming off a 72-catch season. He played three games and a handful of snaps before missing nearly two months with a pulled hamstring, returned, then was lost for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Starting center Chase Roullier broke a leg, and at one point in practice Heinicke was taking snaps from a fifth center.
Keep going. Running back J.D. McKissic has missed the past two games after suffering a concussion and is out again on Tuesday. The team is on its fourth place-kicker. The morning of the Dallas game, defensive end Casey Toohill went into the covid protocols, which left Washington with its fifth- and sixth-string ends as starters. These guys are such groundbreakers that a staff member became the first NFL team personnel to test positive for omicron. Heinicke was crushed so hard last week against Dallas that Allen had to appear for his first regular season action since dislocating an ankle last year. Where to stop?
And all that doesn’t even begin to tap into the off-the-field issues that are so typical in Ashburn, from changing the name to the reports of years of a denigrating and hostile workplace environment for women under owner Daniel Snyder. Last week came further reporting in The Post that Snyder operated in a way that former employees say interfered with an investigation he started in the first place and pledged to support when the NFL took over. It’s unrelenting and gross.
Oh, almost forgot: The head athletic trainer has been put on leave because — get this — his home and the team’s facility were searched by federal authorities.
Can’t make it up. And yet, here’s the football team.
“We’ve gone through a lot in the almost two full seasons that we've been here together,” Rivera said. “We’ve had to deal with a lot. I think for some of these guys, a lot of these guys, we try to keep it as business as usual. It’s kind of like, ‘Well, here we go again.’ But let’s just focus in on what’s important.”
That’s one of Rivera’s favorite Ron-isms: Focus on what’s important, not what’s interesting. It’s cute, and there’s a decent message there, but I’d argue he too frequently downgrades important developments to merely interesting.
It’s important that Washington will be forced to compete with a compromised roster in a divisional game in December. It’s also important that Washington doesn’t care much about all that. For all they have both endured and put themselves through, they have only twice lost by more than two possessions. This is a team that pulled Heinicke off a couch and used him to nearly win a playoff game against the eventual Super Bowl champs.
Who knows what will happen Tuesday? Garrett Gilbert, slinging the rock? Maybe. What we know: How they’ll respond. That’s both interesting and important.