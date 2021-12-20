If the Rams win their rescheduled game against the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, the Cardinals will keep the NFC West lead based on division record but will share a 10-4 record with Los Angeles. More concerning than the standings is the way they’re playing. Kyler Murray looked impotent without injured wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Last year, the Cardinals went 2-5 down the stretch as Murray battled injuries. Now he faces questions about whether he can play his best at the end of the season — and whether his lack of size hurts his durability.