The Cincinnati Bengals lead the AFC North. The Bengals have had one of the most topsy-turvy seasons in the league, but it has led them with three games remaining to the top of a division they have not won since 2015. The Bengals outlasted the Broncos in Denver, 15-10, and climbed to first place after the Baltimore Ravens lost to Green Bay.
Joe Burrow passed for only 157 yards, but the command he has over the Bengals’ offense lifted them all day. He made the game’s pivotal play. On third and 10 as they were trying to salt the game away, Burrow hit Tyler Boyd over the middle for 15 yards. The pass forced the Broncos to use their final timeout and enabled the Bengals to drain the clock from 3:28 to 1:04 before punting it away.
The Bengals have frequently descended into dysfunction over the years. In Burrow, they have a pillar who doesn’t allow it and a quarterback who can make clutch throws. A massive game against the reeling, beat-up Ravens on Sunday could determine their playoff fate.
Dennis Allen owns Tom Brady. The New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator, who served as head coach Sunday night because of Sean Payton’s positive coronavirus test, produced one of the most striking performances of the season. The Saints shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-0, beating Brady in Tampa without scoring a touchdown — a first in Brady’s two NFL decades.
The Buccaneers entered the game averaging 37.5 points at home, and they were one victory from clinching the NFC South. Allen’s plan and the Saints’ dominant personnel smothered the Bucs. Blitzing Brady is typically poison, but Allen designed pressures that bothered Brady all night. He had the players to do it — Cameron Jordan harassed Brady throughout and registered two of the Saints’ four sacks, and their secondary plastered wide receivers and forced Brady to make throws outside the numbers.
Other teams surely will try to copy Allen’s plan, but they may lack the personnel to pull it off. Since he arrived in Tampa last season, Brady is 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season and 21-5 against everyone else. The book on Brady — pressure up the gut and crowd the middle of the field — only works if you have players like Jordan, Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins.
Brady lost wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette, arguably his most important skill players, to hamstring injuries, a troubling development for the rest of the season and potentially the playoffs. Their absence hurt, but Brady’s performance was still startling. He completed 26 of 48 passes for 214 yards — 4.5 per attempt — while throwing an interception and losing a fumble after a scramble.
There may not be a more stunning collection of words produced this year than Tampa Bay’s drive chart: punt, punt, punt, missed field goal, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, fumble, punt, punt, interception, end of game.
The Indianapolis Colts are going to ruin someone’s season. At 8-6, the Colts still have work to do to secure a playoff spot. But they look like a front-line AFC contender after they hammered the New England Patriots, 27-17, on Saturday. They may not secure a top seed, but they will be the team the top seeds do not want to play.
The Colts are built for January. They dominated New England even as quarterback Carson Wentz completed just five passes. It starts with Jonathan Taylor, a running back who is mounting an MVP candidacy in an era when running backs do not mount MVP candidacies. The Patriots geared up to stop him, and he still rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries. He runs behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, led by bulldozing guard Quenton Nelson. The Colts’ defense plays viciously fast and is tied for the NFL lead in takeaways.
Their coach, Frank Reich, coordinated the offense of the Philadelphia Eagles team that caught fire and won the Super Bowl. Last year, the Colts gave an excellent Buffalo Bills team all it could handle in the first round of the playoffs. This year, they have manhandled the Bills and Patriots in the past month. They are not playing like a six-loss team.
The road to the Super Bowl may go through Kansas City. The Chiefs are alone atop the AFC after the Patriots and Tennessee Titans fell, affirmation that the two-time defending conference champions have reemerged from their early-season malaise as the team to beat in the conference.
The Chiefs ran their winning streak to seven with their thrilling, 34-28 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The win illustrated what makes the Chiefs stand out in a season with few, if any, great teams: They have their flaws, like every contender, but they have more pathways to victory than most.
For much of their winning streak, they relied on a defensive renaissance. On Thursday, without Chris Jones and with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert on fire, the Chiefs stole a game because they had Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who combined for 339 yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches. You can score on the Chiefs and contain Patrick Mahomes, and they can still beat you.
The Arizona Cardinals are suddenly in a spiral. A week ago, the Cardinals had a firm grip on the NFC’s first seed and were the only NFL team with fewer than three losses. They are now 10-4 after falling flat against the Jalen Ramsey-less Los Angeles Rams last Monday night and then suffering a stunning, 30-12 upset to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
If the Rams win their rescheduled game against the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, the Cardinals will keep the NFC West lead based on division record but will share a 10-4 record with Los Angeles. More concerning than the standings is the way they’re playing. Kyler Murray looked impotent without injured wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Last year, the Cardinals went 2-5 down the stretch as Murray battled injuries. Now he faces questions about whether he can play his best at the end of the season — and whether his lack of size hurts his durability.
The loss gave Lions Coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to give a rousing locker-room speech, and he is to rousing locker-room speeches as Justin Tucker is to kicking field goals.
Mike Tomlin is a miracle worker. Tomlin blew a kiss into the camera at the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over Tennessee — a deserved celebration by one of the league’s best coaches. The Steelers have no business contending for the playoffs. Their quarterback is a JUGS machine that needs a trip to the repair shop, and their offensive line presents more problems than solutions. On Sunday afternoon, they fell behind the Titans 10-0.
It is astonishing how often the Steelers under Tomlin find a way. They came back thanks to mauling defense and just enough offense to topple the Titans, 19-13. Cornerback Joe Haden sealed the victory when he stoned Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine just shy of the first-down sticks outside the 10-yard line. “I like the way the guys smiled in the face of adversity,” Tomlin said.
The Steelers still face an uphill climb to make the playoffs. At 7-6-1, they have to jump two teams to snag the final wild-card spot. They travel to Kansas City next week. They probably will not reach the postseason, but that they still have a chance is a sign of Tomlin’s persistent excellence.
There may be better teams than the Baltimore Ravens, but none are more resilient. The Ravens proved their toughness again even in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The discussion will center on John Harbaugh’s decision to go for two and the win. That the Ravens even had a chance testified to their organizational strength.
The rest of the NFL season will revolve around attrition, and the Ravens’ plight Sunday symbolized the league’s unwinnable battle with covid-19 amid the emergence of the omicron variant. The Ravens placed safety Chuck Clark and cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith on the covid-19 reserve list this week. The Ravens learned about Smith’s positive test Sunday morning — hours before he expected to start.
The positive tests combined with injuries suffered since training camp left Baltimore without an entire starting secondary and multiple backups. The Ravens added to their roster cornerback Mazzi Wilkins and safety Tony Jefferson — a 26-year-old whom the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers released in July and a veteran who spent much of the year on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad. Safety Geno Stone, who had never started a game, wore a green dot on his helmet that signified he could receive defensive plays over a headset. When Tavon Young suffered a concussion, Robert Jackson — who was not even on a practice squad for all of November — started the second half.
The timing could hardly have been more penal. As one Ravens official wryly noted early Sunday afternoon, “It’s not like we’re playing Aaron Rodgers or anything.” And yet the Ravens and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley pushed the Packers to the brink. It was as impressive of a loss as you’ll find.
The New York Jets unveiled a tremendous gimmick. There are some low-level coaches who believe the next innovation in offense will be more designed laterals after forward passes. The Jets unveiled what that kind of play might look like in the NFL, and it was glorious.
Is that a sustainable brand of offense? If teams practice enough to get comfortable, it could be. It allows the receiver greater forward momentum — rather than going back to the ball, he is running forward to it. The play also carries intangible benefits. Defensive backs who play the Jets may be less aggressive in tackling a receiver if they’re worried he could pitch it to the man they were covering.
It’s a gimmick now. It may become a more common part of offense in the NFL and elsewhere.