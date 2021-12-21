Even with occasional rambling and frequent apologies for rambling, even as he described himself as “spongeful” and compared a reporter to Rihanna, the 65-year-old Showalter seemed entirely comfortable with what is ahead of him in his fifth managerial stop. He remembered letters former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner sent him during and after his time as Yankees manager, his way of explaining that he has been here before and isn’t scared of the pressure the city imparts on men who hold jobs like his — pressure Mets stars like Francisco Lindor often cited as an impediment to success during their disappointing 2021 season.