“You try to eliminate all the possible excuses and all the sympathetic ears to the BS that won’t allow us to win baseball games. It isn’t as complicated as we make it sometimes,” the Mets’ new manager said in a Zoom news conference Tuesday before offering what was, by then, one of his many apologies for lengthy answers.
“Sorry, you got me going.”
This is Showalter at his most Showalterian, winding through cliches and baseball jargon internalized and vetted through decades, waxing poetic about how difficult baseball can be and being careful not to promise anything, all while communicating an unmistakable sense that even the Mets — with their free-tweeting, free-spending owner and brand new general manager and high-profile stars and fanatic following — can’t throw something at him that he hasn’t seen.
“There’s no magic sprinkle dust. It’s about winning baseball games. It’s like the chicken and the egg, what comes first? Everybody wants to use the word culture, but that’s a multifaceted word in my mind,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of dynamics that go into it.”
Even with occasional rambling and frequent apologies for rambling, even as he described himself as “spongeful” and compared a reporter to Rihanna, the 65-year-old Showalter seemed entirely comfortable with what is ahead of him in his fifth managerial stop. He remembered letters former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner sent him during and after his time as Yankees manager, his way of explaining that he has been here before and isn’t scared of the pressure the city imparts on men who hold jobs like his — pressure Mets stars like Francisco Lindor often cited as an impediment to success during their disappointing 2021 season.
“We all have opinions; thank God we do; thank God people care," Showalter said. "You don’t think people care about the New York Mets? If somebody’s not willing to take that responsibility in the locker room — this isn’t something you put your headphones on and say 'I don’t want to listen to it.’
“It’s there. But there’s no place like it when you get it right.”
Showalter wasn’t supposed to mention names, a quirk of his hiring being announced during a lockout, and every time he slipped and referenced a player, General Manager Billy Eppler and team president Sandy Alderson seemed to wince in front of their respective computer screens.
But they didn’t hire Showalter with the expectation that he might not put his foot in his mouth now and then. They hired him because they knew, after decades in the game in which he developed an attention for detail and accountability, he would mean what he said when he said it.
“Starting this interview process a few weeks back, we sought to look at a variety of candidates from various backgrounds and experience levels. We looked at a number of criteria spanning from culture and connectivity with players and staff to embracing new practices in both player performance and analytics,” Eppler said Tuesday. “ … It was Buck’s ability to connect to a wide range of people, his drive to compete, his curiosity blended with his experience, and his overall adaptability that led us to naming him manager of the New York Mets.”
Eppler, of course, was just hired about a month ago as part of an organizational rebuild that had already included a massive overhaul and bolstering of the Mets’ analytics department. Many of the questions Showalter fielded Tuesday were the kind that most older managers face when they get jobs these days: how will you adapt to a changing game that relies more on the interpretation of data than ever before?
Showalter’s answers were also consistent, winding through the passion he has for knowing more than the other guy, through stories of his wife, Angela, charting batted balls during his managerial stints in Class A ball back in the day so that he could know where to position his defenders. He said he would have loved to have leaned on analytics during his nine-year stint with the Baltimore Orioles, but the franchise couldn’t afford to build out a data operation.
“If somebody thinks I’m going to go back to the hotel or the house and think we got beat because someone else had better, or used information better than we did, or analytics or whatever you want to call it, you don’t know me very well,” Showalter said. “I’ve always been very spongeful with information, to a fault.”
This is the Showalter who will try to steer these Mets toward stability, who will try to wring out the experience and observations developed over four-plus decades as a professional manager to inundate the franchise in the kind of steady competence that has evaded Queens for quite some time.
“One of the biggest things I’m drawn to is teams and situations and organizations that can win consistently. It’s so hard to do,” Showalter said. “Especially winning when you’re expected to win.”
Showalter, who has never managed in a World Series but has twice seen teams he managed win the championship the season after he was fired, is now expected to win — and he knows it. He said team owner Steve Cohen’s spending on players and analytics “continues to eliminate excuses we might have for things we can do.”
“Not a lot of lip service,” Showalter said. “It’s kind of a show-me situation.”