.
The Capitals, who canceled media availability after morning skate, head into the league’s adjusted holiday break with two games that need to be made up later this season. Their game against the New York Islanders, originally scheduled for Thursday at UBS Arena, was postponed Monday, when the NHL decided to halt its season starting Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus cases and the rise of the omicron variant.
Washington’s next game is scheduled for Monday at Capital One Arena against the Ottawa Senators.
The NHL was the first major pro sports league in North America with plans to halt play entirely, albeit briefly. Team facilities are closed from Wednesday through Saturday, and players will return Sunday for coronavirus testing and practice. Games are scheduled to resume Monday. The shutdown is a slight adjustment to the league’s previously scheduled holiday break, which was initially set to run from Friday through Sunday.
The only remaining game on the NHL schedule on Tuesday is Tampa Bay at Vegas, pending test results.