Getting Miller back before the holiday break, however, was a much-needed boon for Maryland. The 6-foot-3 junior had played two games all season after dealing with a sore right knee that had been bothersome since training camp. The loaded Terrapins have dropped three games — all against top seven programs with Miller sidelined.
“I’m still working my way back … but this was a good start,” Miller said. “I feel more confident than ever. My knee is doing really good. I’m just ready for the New Year.
“I trust my knee. I just have to get my touch back. So everything else, I’m pretty good. I’m A-okay.”
Miller was the first player off the bench for Maryland (10-3) and truly announced her presence while scoring seven straight points in the second quarter. First was a fadeaway in the paint that was followed by a fast-break layup. Moments later, the lanky guard drilled a three-pointer from the left wing and started skipping back the other way in front of the scorers table.
The biggest question will be how that knee responds on Wednesday and beyond, but it didn’t seem to affect Miller during the game. Her length was a problem defensively, she showed off her playmaking skills with a nifty pass to a cutting Mimi Collins for a layup and added a baseline-driving reverse layup for good measure.
Miller finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks
“She uplifts our team,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “She makes everyone better. It's a sign of a great player when you make everyone around you better, and that's what she does. And you can see the passion and how hard she plays on both ends of the floor. Our defense looks a lot better because of the 20 minutes she gave. And I thought she made great reads and now, it's like she said, getting her wind, her conditioning, her timing and all of that. But I thought for her first game out, she was really, really good.”
The biggest positive of the game was getting a few individuals, like Miller, going after inconsistent starts. Graduate guard Katie Benzan found her shot with 22 points, including 6-for-9 shooting from behind the arc. Benzan was the top three-point shooter in the nation last season, making 50 percent of her attempts, but that had dipped to 44.8 percent (No. 34 in the nation) this season. Her ability to shoot from deep stretches defenses and makes it more difficult to help on Angel Reese in the paint.
“That’s a testament to my teammates,” Benzan said. “I’m playing with two great point guards in Ashley [Owusu] and Shy [Sellers]. But it goes all around with my teammates just finding me when I’m open, and recently it’s been going down. Just finding that confidence and that consistency, hopefully it can carry on for the rest of this season.”
Reese finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, one board shy of a career high, as she played in her hometown of Baltimore for the first time as a collegian. Chloe Bibby posted 14 points and nine rebounds
Mossi Staples led Coppin State (6-6) with 16 points and Aliyah Lawson added 13.
Here’s what else to know from Tuesday’s game:
Over early
Maryland used a 20-4 first-quarter run to put the game away. Coppin State struggled with turnovers early and often. The Terrapins’ press and ball pressure helped force five turnovers in less than five minutes to open the game. The Eagles had 10 turnovers at halftime and 17 for the game.
Coppin State shot 31.5 percent and was outrebounded 51-20.
No Chardon
Maryland freshman Emma Chardon did not make the trip to Baltimore. The native of Switzerland was given permission to go home early for the holiday break but will be back when the team faces Illinois on the road on Dec. 30.
Last tuneup
The nonconference slate is over with mixed results. Maryland defeated No. 10 Baylor, but lost to No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 North Carolina State. Frese specifically wanted those games with an eye on March.
Frese said she wanted to see her team respond from the South Carolina loss and play unselfishly, rebound the ball and get back to playing its style of basketball.
Things don’t get easier with four other Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. The Terps travel to No. 8 Indiana on Jan. 2, host No. 9 Michigan on Jan. 16 and travel to No. 24 Ohio State on Jan. 20.
Reunion
There was a feel-good vibe in the air as Frese conversed with Coppin State Coach Laura Harper before and after the game. Harper played four seasons under Frese at Maryland and was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player on the 2006 national championship team.
“I can't say enough just how proud I am of her,” Frese said. “The program that she's built here at Coppin, she's just done a phenomenal job, which I'm not surprised one bit.
“I love when our players go into coaching.”