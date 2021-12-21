“She uplifts our team,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “She makes everyone better. It’s a sign of a great player when you make everyone around you better, and that’s what she does. And you can see the passion and how hard she plays on both ends of the floor. Our defense looks a lot better because of the [21] minutes she gave. And I thought she made great reads, and now it’s like she said, getting her wind, her conditioning, her timing and all of that. But I thought for her first game out, she was really, really good.”