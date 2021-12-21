Gilbert made it through the first half without a turnover — a key if Washington was going to have a chance — and slung a 46-yarder to star wideout Terry McLaurin, an indication that the WFT wouldn’t rely completely on handoffs and check-downs. By early in the fourth quarter, Turner had enough confidence in his new employee that on third and one he dialed up not a dive into the line but a play-action pass to tight end John Bates. The result: a 29-yard gain to the 1 that immediately preceded Jaret Patterson’s touchdown run that pulled Washington within 20-17. Oh, and trailing by 10 and facing third and 10 with under five minutes remaining, Gilbert flat drilled one to Adam Humphries for a first down.