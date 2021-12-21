By way of introduction, some résumé bullet points. Days employed by Washington: five. NFL franchises worked for: eight. Total starts, including Tuesday’s 27-17 loss to the Eagles: two. His task before kickoff: meet his new teammates, who are being knocked every which way by a pandemic.
“Having to have the masks back on, it’s tough to see anybody’s face, to be honest with you,” Gilbert said, “and to put faces with names.”
Garrett, this is Terry, our best receiver. Terry, this is Garrett, who was on New England’s practice squad last night. Find some chemistry — now!
Early review of Gilbert: unflappable and stalwart, even if put in an impossible situation. Look at these numbers — 20 for 31 for 194 yards without an interception or lost fumble — and anyone would have signed up for them Tuesday afternoon. He did not lose the game, because he did not cough up 519 yards to the Eagles.
“You put this game on the defensive line,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “… We got our ass kicked. What do you want me to say?”
There’s so much else to say.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is in the process of disrupting the holiday season and beyond to a degree that we just don’t know. School in 2022? Return to our long-forgotten offices? Impossible to say. What we know it has disrupted: Washington’s playoff drive.
“I hope everybody’s being very careful,” said Coach Ron Rivera, whose roster and coaching staff were ravaged over a wild week. “I really do mean that. From what we’ve seen, it’s important that we take this omicron very seriously. It spreads like wildfire.”
Virus aside, here are some relevant numbers that explain how Philadelphia came back from a somewhat stunning 10-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the WFT going away: Philadelphia ran 41 times for 238 yards. Philadelphia held the ball for 35 minutes 17 seconds. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a score and ran for two more. Philadelphia is back in the playoff race because it did what it had to do against an opponent that couldn’t prevent any of it.
Gilbert played Tuesday because of a specific set of circumstances at a specific point in our history — not as followers of Washington football but as human beings. Gilbert faced the Eagles because of the new variant. It’s that simple. Starter Taylor Heinicke tested positive. Backup Kyle Allen is in the protocols. Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner were familiar with Gilbert because they signed him in an emergency situation when they were with Carolina. That’s all the résumé he needed.
And yet, the roster he tried to lead was severely hampered because some two dozen players had been in and out of the covid protocols.
“We’re not going to do that,” Jonathan Allen said. “We’re not going to blame covid for what happened today.”
Whatever the circumstances and responsibilities, Gilbert instantly became the latest symbol of Washington’s inherent instability at the sport’s most important position. That’s not necessarily fair, given the pandemic. But the numbers are undeniable. Since 2018, Washington has started 10 players at quarterback. Look away and take a moment to tick off as many names as you can while considering what Gilbert went through to be here.
“Obviously, a little bit of a whirlwind,” Gilbert said. “Less than ideal circumstances for all the guys in there.”
Back to that list. Ready? Here we go.
Alex Smith, Colt McCoy, Josh Johnson, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Allen, Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick — and now Gilbert.
“He gave a heck of an effort,” Rivera said. “He made some good decisions. He delivered some good balls. His timing and rhythm was off a little bit. It showed when we got in a couple of situations — he hadn’t had enough reps.”
What is it about these WFT games at Philadelphia? Since 2017, here are the starting quarterbacks there: Kirk Cousins, McCoy, Keenum, Smith and Gilbert. That’s almost every kind of character who can man the position: the franchise record holder, the career backup, the veteran drifter, the comeback player of the year and the dude whose first practice with the team came five days before kickoff.
And it doesn’t even account for the situation most analogous to Gilbert’s: Sanchez, employed by the team less than a week, relieving an injured McCoy in 2018. So fitting that Sanchez was in the booth for this one, calling the game for Fox.
Because we’re at the point at which six degrees of WFT quarterbacks is a relevant game, how about this one? In January 2010, Gilbert was a freshman at Texas when the Longhorns played Alabama in what was then known as the BCS national championship game. When the starter went down with an injury, Gilbert was tossed into the cauldron. That starter: McCoy. The result: Gilbert threw four interceptions and fumbled once. The Crimson Tide won the national title.
Oh, one more six-degrees bit (and, really, at this point we could go on forever): Late in the 2018 season, Heinicke was filling in for injured starter Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers. He suffered an elbow injury. To fill his roster spot, the Panthers signed — wait for it — Garrett Gilbert. Who, by the way, has a father who played quarterback at Cal, where he had a linebacker teammate named — wait for it — Ron Rivera.
Try to unwind that ball of yarn. And so here was Gilbert on Tuesday night, ballin’ out. Maybe not Heinicke-in-the-playoff-game-against-Tampa Bay-level ballin’ out. But still. He couldn’t deliver a win, but it didn’t feel like a Sanchez-level disaster.
Gilbert made it through the first half without a turnover — a key if Washington was going to have a chance — and slung a 46-yarder to star wideout Terry McLaurin, an indication that the WFT wouldn’t rely completely on handoffs and check-downs. By early in the fourth quarter, Turner had enough confidence in his new employee that on third and one he dialed up not a dive into the line but a play-action pass to tight end John Bates. The result: a 29-yard gain to the 1 that immediately preceded Jaret Patterson’s touchdown run that pulled Washington within 20-17. Oh, and trailing by 10 and facing third and 10 with under five minutes remaining, Gilbert flat drilled one to Adam Humphries for a first down.
“I got nothing but respect for Garrett,” McLaurin said. “For a guy to come from another practice squad to come to a team where you don’t know anybody … to come here midweek and be expected to not only start at quarterback but to help us try and get in the playoffs, there’s nothing but respect for him.”
The record must show that the WFT played this game not only with a starting quarterback who was hired Thursday but with the following key losses to covid-19: Heinicke and Allen, safety Kam Curl, cornerback Kyle Fuller, guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Cornelius Lucas. That’s context. The standings don’t care much for context.
Garrett Gilbert has been a member of the Washington Football Team for less than a week. He acquitted himself admirably, maybe better than that. But the position in Washington is not stable. Not this week heading into a Sunday night date at Dallas. And not over the course of history, either.