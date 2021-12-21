Had either or both quarterbacks cleared, Washington intended to fly them privately to Philadelphia on Tuesday to join the rest of the team and suit up to start. One player who did test out early was defensive tackle Tim Settle, who cleared just hours before kickoff.
Heinicke and Allen remain in the protocols with the hope now of clearing them early for practice ahead of Washington’s Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In the meantime, Washington moves forward with Gilbert, a former practice squad quarterback for the New England Patriots who was preparing for a game against the Indianapolis Colts as recently as late last week. Heinicke tested positive Thursday, and Gilbert was on a flight that night to sign with Washington. Kyle Shurmur will serve as his backup.
A former sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2014, Gilbert has only played seven career regular season games, but he spent the better part of two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, when Washington Coach Ron Rivera was their head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Turner their quarterbacks coach.
“His recall has been very good,” Rivera said of Gilbert on Sunday. “The game-planning-specific things, it’s really helped not just him but, I think, it’s helping the coaches get a good handle and feel for what he does really well and what he can adapt to and adjust with. It’s also given him an opportunity to watch a little bit more film and see a little bit more as to what to expect from them on the defensive side.”
Although Shurmur has been with Washington longer, having signed to the practice squad in September when Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending injury, the third-year quarterback has yet to play a regular season snap in the NFL. Rivera prioritized more game experience over team experience for a matchup that carries playoff implications; both Washington and Philadelphia are 6-7 and fighting for a wild-card playoff spot in the NFC. Plus Gilbert had familiarity with the scheme and the staff, as well as the quarterbacks he is replacing. Gilbert served as Allen’s backup with Carolina in 2018, after Heinicke was lost to a season-ending elbow injury.
Gilbert will be the fourth quarterback to play for Washington this season and the eighth to start a game for the team since 2019. No team has had more starting quarterbacks in that span. Tuesday’s start will be the second of Gilbert’s career.
Washington has had a total of 26 players, seven coaches and multiple staff members, including a trainer, land in the covid-19 protocols over the past two weeks, prompting Rivera and his personnel staff to scramble to find reinforcement. The NFL altered its testing protocols in an attempt to make it easier for vaccinated and asymptomatic players to test out early, but as the outbreak continued and affected multiple teams, the NFL postponed Washington’s trip to Philadelphia by two days.
“We’ve gone through a lot in the almost two full seasons that we’ve been here together,” Rivera said. “We’ve had to deal with a lot. I think for some of these guys, a lot of these guys, we try to keep it as business as usual. It’s kind of like, well, here we go again. But let’s just focus on what’s important.”
Although Washington has since activated several players from the covid list and has restored most of its defensive line, the team it still is without 15 players, plus those seven assistants. Right guard Brandon Scherff was the latest addition to the covid list, and he is expected to be replaced by Saahdiq Charles on the starting front five. Because of the protocols, the team will also be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl and tackle Cornelius Lucas, among others.
Because of injury, Washington earlier ruled out wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck).