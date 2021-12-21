The scenario isn’t new for Georgetown as it has dealt with the issue before. Four consecutive games were postponed last season due to covid-related issues within the program. Coach Patrick Ewing was hospitalized before the start of the 2020-21 season after he contracted the illness.
Big East police dictates that the game is forfeited and Providence will be given the win. The policy states that conference games that cannot be played as originally scheduled due to a team having an insufficient number of players available due to covid will be forfeited.
The next scheduled game for the Hoyas, who will drop to 6-6 (0-1 Big East), is at Creighton on Dec. 28.