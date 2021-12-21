This scenario isn’t new for Georgetown. Four consecutive games were postponed last season because of covid-related issues within the program. And Coach Patrick Ewing was hospitalized before the start of the 2020-21 season after he contracted the illness.
Big East policy dictates that the game must be forfeited, so Providence will be given the win. The policy states that conference games that cannot be played as scheduled because of a team having an insufficient number of players available for covid-related reasons must be forfeited.
The Hoyas, whose record drops to 6-6 overall and 0-1 in the Big East, are scheduled visit Creighton on Dec. 28.