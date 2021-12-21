The Wizards have also had two staff members test positive this season, one of which tested positive earlier this month and one of which tested positive as the Wizards were on the road. Neither staff member was with the team for the duration of the trip.
“We will be vigilant with our testing and continue to test as we have. Hopefully that’s the extent of it, but as we’ve seen around the league and around the country, as cases spike, we just have to be a little more careful about where we go and who we’re with,” Unseld said. “It’s really no one’s fault. We can speculate where he picked it up, who knows? The biggest thing is that he’s doing well physically and it’s just a waiting game at this point to see when he can get two negative tests and hopefully rejoin us shortly.”
To return to play, Caldwell-Pope must return two negative tests in a 24-hour span. He has not been asked about his vaccination or booster status this season.
That Washington has a player in protocols is no surprise given covid-19′s dramatic spread throughout the NBA this month. The Wizards played in Denver, Sacramento, Phoenix and Utah last week and both the Nuggets and Kings have had players enter protocols since those games. Sacramento has a full-fledged outbreak with seven players testing positive since interim Coach Alvin Gentry entered protocols the morning of the Kings-Wizards game last week.
Washington was at home practicing in D.C. on Tuesday instead of preparing for a game in New York — their bout against the Brooklyn Nets was postponed Sunday due to an outbreak in the Nets organization.
“We’ve been down this road, it’s obviously 2½ years in,” Unseld said. “It’s never fun, but it’s reality. Protocols are there for that reason and there’s nothing we can do but abide and try to mitigate the inconvenience of it, but test as we’re required and go on.”
The Wizards are testing daily.
Aside from the bad news of Caldwell-Pope’s negative test, Washington did find one silver lining Tuesday in the wake of their postponed game: they got a rare day off Monday after arriving home early Sunday morning and will get full practices Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a game against the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Unseld provided regular updates beyond coronavirus issues, including that Rui Hachimura has progressed to playing one-on-one against Wizards teammates, with contact. There is still no firm date for his return to the court.