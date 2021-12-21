Kyle Kuzma previously spent nearly four days in the league’s protocols after testing positive Dec. 11. He rejoined the team via private jet in Sacramento on Dec. 15 after returning two negative tests in 24 hours.
The Wizards also have had two staff members test positive, one of whom tested positive earlier this month and one of whom tested positive as the Wizards were on their recent road trip. Neither was with the team for the duration of the trip.
“We will be vigilant with our testing and continue to test as we have. Hopefully that’s the extent of it, but as we’ve seen around the league and around the country, as cases spike, we just have to be a little more careful about where we go and who we’re with,” Unseld said. “It’s really no one’s fault. We can speculate where he picked it up — who knows? The biggest thing is that he’s doing well physically and it’s just a waiting game at this point to see when he can get two negative tests and hopefully rejoin us shortly.”
To return to play, Caldwell-Pope must return two negative tests in a 24-hour span. He has not been asked about his vaccination or booster status.
That Washington has a player in the NBA’s health and safety protocols is no surprise given the dramatic spread of the coronavirus through the NBA this month. The Wizards played at Denver, Sacramento, Phoenix and Utah last week, and the Nuggets and Kings have had players enter the protocols since those games. Sacramento has a full-fledged outbreak with seven players testing positive since interim coach Alvin Gentry entered the protocols the morning of the Kings-Wizards game last week.
Washington was at home and practicing Tuesday instead of preparing for a game in New York; its matchup with Brooklyn was postponed Sunday because of an outbreak in the Nets’ organization.
“We’ve been down this road,” Unseld said. “... It’s never fun, but it’s reality. Protocols are there for that reason, and there’s nothing we can do but abide and try to mitigate the inconvenience of it, test as we’re required and go on.”
The Wizards are testing daily.
Aside from the bad news of Caldwell-Pope’s positive test, Washington did find a silver lining in the wake of its postponed game: It got a rare day off Monday and was slated to hold full practices Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a game at the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Unseld also said forward Rui Hachimura has progressed to playing one-on-one against his teammates with contact. But there is still no firm date for his return to the court.