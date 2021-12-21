Washington’s hopes of upsetting the Eagles and keeping pace in the NFC playoff race will likely depend on the defense’s ability to slow a Philadelphia rushing attack that is averaging more than 200 yards over its last six games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who sat out the Eagles’ last game with an ankle injury, will return to the lineup against Washington. The dual-threat QB hasn’t thrown for more than 200 yards or rushed for fewer than 50 yards in his last five games. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is cleared to play after missing the second half of last week’s loss to the Cowboys with a concussion, but running back J.D. McKissic was placed on IR Tuesday afternoon, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel is inactive.