TV: FOX
Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Philadelphia -9.5
Washington takes 7-0 lead after Landon Collins’s interceptionReturn to menu
Washington caught a huge break on Philadelphia’s first possession when tight end Dallas Goedert dropped a third-and-short pass from Jalen Hurts and the ball deflected off his foot and into the arms of Washington’s Landon Collins. Officials initially ruled the play an incomplete pass, but correctly awarded the ball to Washington at the Philadelphia 26-yard line after a brief discussion.
Seven plays later, Antonio Gibson leaped into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to give Washington the early lead. (Washington 7, Philadelphia 0, 8:15 left in the first quarter)
Washington’s first drive ends in a puntReturn to menu
The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Garrett Gilbert connected with Antonio Gibson for a 19-yard gain on Washington’s first play from scrimmage, but Tress Way came on to punt after Adam Humphries was tackled short of the sticks three plays later on third-and-long. The Eagles will begin their first drive at their own 13-yard line. (Washington 0, Philadelphia 0, 12:40 left in the first quarter)
Washington copies Cowboys, ships heated benches to PhillyReturn to menu
The Washington Football Team won’t have all of its regular starters for tonight’s game in Philadelphia, but at least those who made the trip will be warm. One week after the Dallas Cowboys partnered with a company in Cleveland to ship heated benches emblazoned with Cowboys logos to FedEx Field, Washington partnered with the same company to make a burgundy and gold version.
The custom WFT benches will make their debut Tuesday on the visitor’s sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. NBC Sports Washington’s Mitch Tischler reports that Washington plans to use them for the rest of the season, including Sunday’s game at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right Daniel Snyder?
Tyreek Hill, Cole Beasley among 21 NFL players placed on covid lists for positive testsReturn to menu
The NFL’s coronavirus issues abated a bit Tuesday, as teams placed 21 players on their covid-19 reserve lists.
All 21 tested positive for the virus, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s testing results. That also was the figure cited on the league’s transaction wire.
That number, while still significant, marked a sizable decrease from the 51 players who were placed on their teams’ lists Monday. All 51 of those players had positive coronavirus tests, 47 of them Monday (four players tested positive Sunday but were not placed on their teams’ lists until Monday).
The Kansas City Chiefs placed seven players, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday. The Chiefs, who are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, placed tight end Travis Kelce on the list Monday.
The Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on their covid-19 reserve list. Beasley previously had declared himself to be “pro-choice” when it came to vaccination.
The new testing and return-to-play protocols completed by the league and the NFL Players Association are in effect. Vaccinated players generally are tested only if they have symptoms; otherwise they are subject only to targeted spot testing. Vaccinated, asymptomatic players also can be cleared to return to team activities in as little as one day following a positive test for the virus.
The league is completing Week 15 of its 18-week regular season with Tuesday’s two rescheduled games, Washington at Philadelphia and the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams.
What to watch for when Washington takes on the EaglesReturn to menu
Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were unable to test out of the NFL’s protocols after being placed on Washington’s covid-19 reserve list last week, so 30-year-old journeyman Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback against the Eagles. Gilbert, a sixth-round pick out of SMU in 2014, was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad last week. His only previous NFL start came last season for the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Several Washington players did test out of the league’s protocols in the day’s since the game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed. The defensive line is almost back to full strength with the returns of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle. On the other side of the ball, guard Brandon Scherff was added to Washington’s covid-19 reserve list on Monday. Second-year pro Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in his place.
Washington’s hopes of upsetting the Eagles and keeping pace in the NFC playoff race will likely depend on the defense’s ability to slow a Philadelphia rushing attack that is averaging more than 200 yards over its last six games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who sat out the Eagles’ last game with an ankle injury, will return to the lineup against Washington. The dual-threat QB hasn’t thrown for more than 200 yards or rushed for fewer than 50 yards in his last five games. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is cleared to play after missing the second half of last week’s loss to the Cowboys with a concussion, but running back J.D. McKissic was placed on IR Tuesday afternoon, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel is inactive.
