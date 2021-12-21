In a game that was postponed two days due to a coronavirus outbreak that decimated Washington’s roster, Ron Rivera’s squad travels to Philadelphia for a pivotal NFC East division showdown with the Eagles. Follow along for live updates.

Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

Kickoff: 7 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

TV: FOX

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM

Line: Philadelphia -9.5