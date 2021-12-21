“If they put them all down, it will just seal the deal and everyone will believe that they deserved it and that’s what was supposed to happen,” Donna Reynolds, the executive director of BADRAP, said in 2019, noting her organization’s past success working with dogs from fighting situations. “It became kind of this urgent sense of, ‘Oh my God. This is a case that we really need to get in there if at all possible.’ But how to get in there was the tricky part.”