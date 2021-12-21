Silver’s announcement comes one day after the NHL became the first American professional sports league to announce that it would suspend play in response to the omicron variant, with its shutdown scheduled to last from Wednesday until Dec. 27. The NHL, which earlier this week moved to eliminate team travel between the United States and Canada, has dealt with outbreaks among teams that have landed approximately 15 percent of players in the health and safety protocols and prompted more than 40 game postponements.
Back in October, Silver said that he hoped the 2021-22 season would “look a lot more like normal” after the league’s previous two seasons were shortened and severely altered by the pandemic. The NBA enjoyed relative stability until late November, when enhanced player testing around the Thanksgiving holiday led to the first significant batch of positive tests.
All told, more than 100 players have entered protocols in December, including stars like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young. Eight of the 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas currently have players in the health and safety protocols, and the uncertain availability of key players threatens to spoil the most important date on the league’s regular season calendar.
In response, the NBA this week has reinstituted enhanced coronavirus health and safety protocols and altered its roster rules to allow teams to cope with outbreaks by signing replacement players without impacting their salary cap or luxury tax payments.
Roughly 90 percent of the NBA’s current cases, Silver revealed Tuesday, have been identified as the omicron variant. The decision to play through this latest wave was influenced by the fact that 97 percent of NBA players have been vaccinated and 65 percent have received a booster shot.
The Commissioner said that booster shots have proved to be “highly effective,” as “only a very small number” of boosted players have dealt with breakthrough cases and most have “essentially been asymptomatic or very mild symptoms.” Additionally, Silver said that players who have received boosters might be able to return more quickly than the NBA’s typical 10-day isolation period because “it seems that the virus runs through their systems faster.”
While the NFL announced Saturday that it would eliminate most testing on vaccinated players unless they are symptomatic, Silver said that the NBA was “not quite there yet” in instituting a similar policy. Such an approach would probably reduce the disruptions to the season but also potentially lead to increased spread.
Several teams, including the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, have dealt with recent outbreaks that severely compromised their ability to field competitive rosters. Silver acknowledged that relying on replacement players to weather such situations comes with a “certain amount of unfairness,” but he added that his “sense [was] that things will work out by the end of the season.”
“When we shut down in March of 2020, a lot of people paid attention for the first time and took this virus seriously,” Silver said. “As we’re dealing with the current situation, our ability to find a way to keep operating is also significant for society to show that there are ways, despite living in this covid era, that we can find a safe and responsible way to keep going.”