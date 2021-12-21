The decision to keep players out of the Games, which are schedule to begin Feb. 4, follows a spike in coronavirus cases among players and the rise of the omicron variant. On Monday night, with roughly 15 percent of players in coronavirus protocols, the league announced it was halting its season from Wednesday through Sunday. Fifty regular season games had been postponed as of Tuesday, leading to doubt about whether there would be sufficient time to reschedule them if the league took its planned pause to allow players to participate in the Olympics.