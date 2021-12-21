“I really like the sport of wrestling, it’s my passion now,” Mancia said. “It was good to see how far someone can go with the sport.”
Mancia beat that No. 2 seed, 4-1, and then won another match to take third place at the event, becoming the first wrestler in his school’s history to achieve all-American status — which is granted to finishers in the top eight of national level tournaments.
“He set the bar for the rest of our program,” Coach Ty Knepp said.
Most of the Vikings were at the Panther Holiday Classic in Cresson, Pa., last weekend, including 189-pounder Jadon Stephens. When Mancia picked up his phone to a flurry of congratulatory messages, one of the first responses he sent was to Stephens.
“We have more national tournaments in the future, and I want you to be on this podium with me,” Mancia told Stephens. “Let’s make it a team thing next time, not a one kid thing.”
Swimming
Jamie Grimes, the swim coach at Walter Johnson, spoke of high hopes and a rejuvenated squad this week, as many coaches do at the dawn of their seasons. He also observed a team that cheered especially loud during the first two meets of the season, both of which the Wildcats won.
That only seemed natural to him, given that the athletes didn’t have anything that resembled a normal 2021. Virtual meetings with sports psychologists, nutritionists and mental health experts were the closest the students got to a season last year.
“They missed being around each other,” Grimes said. “The upperclassmen have stepped into the role of leading the team, leading the cheers ... the kids have really missed that. They need that kind of relationship building.”
But in the past week, as D.C.’s coronavirus cases surge, the teams are preparing for a reality in which their excitement is short-lived. In the last week, the Wildcats and other Montgomery County schools announced they would suspend athletics from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
Other leagues are still determining the next steps amid growing case numbers. Graham Westerberg, who recently stepped down as the coach at Holton-Arms to become the school’s athletic director, said that the mandates in the Independent School League come from the league’s athletic directors, who will meet again this week to assess protocols.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Indoor track
Coming fresh off a sweep of the D.C. State Athletic Association outdoor track championships in the spring, St. John’s is hoping to maintain momentum, and that means maintaining a rigorous practice schedule during the holiday break.
“So to make it a little bit fun, we sometimes have some Christmas music on our runs,” junior Sophie Mattheus said. “We’ve been trying to keep it consistent so that at the end of Christmas break, we’re still at the top of our game.”
Mattheus, who runs the 800 and 1,600 meters, says she has been practicing up to six times a week in preparation for a competitive indoor season.
The Cadets also took last year’s indoor track titles, and Mattheus credits their success in part to maintaining positive mental health at home.
For Mattheus, that means keeping up with ballet, going on walks with her dog, and practicing meditation. And when it comes down to a close 800-meter sprint, that little bit of extra calm before the race can make the difference between spots on the podium.
“The biggest struggle would probably be having to be mentally tough, just pushing through those moments that you don’t feel so great at the end of a run,” Mattheus said. “[…]You’re working really hard to find balance to that, where you can take time out and just be a little bit more still.”
The Cadets’ next scheduled meet is Dec. 30 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
— Aaron Credeur
Ice hockey
Growing up, Lucy Thiessen always wanted to play hockey like her older brother, Max. She learned to skate at age 2 and picked up a stick for the first time a year later. Despite a four-year age difference, the two both played for the Washington Little Caps, an elite hockey club out of Leesburg, at the same time.
They are now in very different situations — Max a freshman at Amherst College, Lucy in her first full season in high school girls’ hockey — but the similarities have endured for the defensemen.
Wearing No. 10 (Max’s new number, too), Lucy Thiessen helped Georgetown Visitation to its first win against Stone Ridge in six years last week, edging the Gators, 11-9.
“We’re glad that she’s here; she’s definitely a dominant player,” Visitations Coach Conrad Rehill said. “We’ve got another two years hopefully with her, so it’s good.”
While the game was high-scoring, Thiessen did her part to offset Stone Ridge star player Katherine Khramtsov. The Princeton recruit took advantage of a penalty, scoring two of her seven goals while Thiessen was serving two minutes in the box. Thiessen, in her first shift back, neutralized the damage and scored two goals of her own. Thiessen finished the game with five goals and an assist.
— Hayley Salvatore