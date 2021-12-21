He allegedly did just that, with the Orange County broker agreeing to buy the three rings, which Spina then claimed had been for Brady’s nephews, for $81,500, which was three times what Spina paid for them. However, the buyer began to believe that Brady had no nephews and tried to pull out of the deal. (Brady does indeed have nephews and nieces.) That same day in November 2017, Spina received and immediately sold the rings, which commemorate the Patriots’ February 2017 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, to an auction house for $100,000. In February 2018 one fetched $337,219, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, at auction.